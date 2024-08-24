Richard Sherman Net Worth

Richard Sherman, a renowned American football player, has an estimated net worth of $40 million. Sherman, widely regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history, began his professional career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2011 and played for the team until 2017. In 2018, he joined the San Francisco 49ers. Sherman’s skills on the field have earned him numerous accolades, including leading the league in interceptions in 2013 and helping the Seahawks secure their first Super Bowl victory. His outstanding performance has led to multiple Pro Bowl selections.

In August 2023, it was announced that Sherman would join Skip Bayless on “Undisputed,” following Shannon Sharpe’s departure from the show.

Richard Sherman Contracts

Throughout his career, Richard Sherman has secured several lucrative contracts. In May 2014, he signed a four-year extension with the Seahawks worth $56 million, with $40 million guaranteed. This deal initially paid him a $1.4 million salary in 2014, with an average annual salary of $11.5 million through 2018. Before the 2018 season, Sherman signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the 49ers.

Sherman has also benefited from endorsements, partnering with major brands like T-Mobile, Nike, Oberto, BODYARMOR, and Beats by Dre, adding significantly to his net worth.

Early Life

Born in 1988 in Compton, California, Richard Sherman attended Dominguez High School, excelling in both football and track and field. In his senior year in 2005, he recorded 1,030 all-purpose yards and 45 tackles, contributing to Dominguez’s CIF Southern Section Division III title win. Sherman also won the California state title in the triple jump and graduated as the salutatorian in 2006.

He accepted an athletic scholarship to Stanford University, starting his college career as a wide receiver before switching to cornerback after a knee injury. Sherman’s impressive college career included 112 tackles over his final two years, and he graduated with a BA in communications. In 2010, he helped Stanford finish the season with a 12-1 record, a school record at the time.

Start with the Seattle Seahawks

Richard Sherman was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft and signed a four-year, $2.22 million contract. He quickly made his mark, finishing his rookie season with 55 combined tackles, 14 pass deflections, and four interceptions. Sherman’s career took off in the 2012 season, where he recorded his first career touchdown during a game against the Arizona Cardinals. That season, he also started all 16 games, achieving 64 combined tackles and a career-high 24 pass deflections, leading the Seahawks to a playoff berth.

The 2013-14 season was a career highlight for Sherman. He was voted to his first Pro Bowl and earned a spot on the NFL All-Pro First Team for the second consecutive year. With Sherman leading the defense, the Seahawks won the NFC West and advanced to the Super Bowl, where they defeated the Denver Broncos in a decisive 43-8 victory, one of the largest margins in Super Bowl history. Following this, Sherman signed a four-year, $56 million contract extension with the Seahawks. He continued his strong performance in 2014, helping the Seahawks return to the Super Bowl, though they lost to the New England Patriots.

Final Years with the Seahawks

Sherman maintained his high level of play, being voted to the Pro Bowl in both 2015 and 2016, making key contributions to the team each year. However, his 2017 season was cut short due to an Achilles injury, and he finished the year with 35 combined tackles and two interceptions in ten games. The Seahawks released him in 2018 after his injury-plagued season.

San Francisco 49ers

Following his release from the Seahawks, Sherman signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers. While his first season was challenging, Sherman rebounded in his second season with the 49ers, recording his first interception and touchdown with the team and earning a spot on the Pro Bowl and the 2nd Team All-Pro. Sherman helped lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game, where they defeated the Green Bay Packers, but they ultimately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

In 2020, Sherman’s season was impacted by a calf injury, leading to his placement on injured reserve. After returning to the field, he recorded his first interception of the season in a win over the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers released Sherman in February 2021, making him a free agent.

Personal Life

Richard Sherman got engaged to Ashley Moss in 2015, with whom he has two children: a son named Rayden and a daughter named Avery. The couple married in 2018.

In addition to his football career, Sherman is known for his charitable work. He founded “Blanket Coverage – The Richard Sherman Family Foundation” in 2013, which aims to provide clothing and school supplies to children in low-income communities.

Legal Troubles

Sherman has faced legal issues, including an arrest in July 2021 under suspicion of burglary and domestic violence. Although the felony charge was dropped, he faced five misdemeanor charges, including resisting arrest and driving under the influence. After spending a day in the King County Correctional Facility, Sherman was released on his own recognizance.

