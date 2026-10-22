Kym Johnson, also known as Kym Herjavec, is an Australian-born professional ballroom dancer, television personality, choreographer and wellness entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of $100 million. She is best known for her appearances on Dancing with the Stars in Australia and the United States, where she won multiple Mirrorball Trophies.

Johnson’s financial position is also closely associated with her marriage to Canadian businessman Robert Herjavec, a prominent investor on Shark Tank. Herjavec has an estimated net worth of $600 million. However, his wealth should not be treated as Johnson’s personal net worth, and the couple’s shared assets do not automatically belong equally to each spouse.

Johnson began dancing at the age of three and developed her skills through years of training and competition. Her television career brought international recognition, while her work in fitness, publishing and entertainment helped her expand beyond professional ballroom dancing.

Over the years, she has transitioned from competitive performance to television judging, wellness projects and family life. Her career and public profile have made her a familiar figure in the entertainment and fitness industries.

Kym Johnson Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth August 4, 1976 Place of Birth Sydney, Australia

Early Life

Kym Johnson was born on August 4, 1976, in Sydney, Australia. She began dancing when she was three years old and trained in several styles, including ballet, tap, jazz and acrobatics.

She eventually concentrated on ballroom dancing, developing the technical skills and physical discipline required for competitive performance. During her teenage years, she participated in ballroom competitions in Australia and internationally.

Johnson represented Australia at the World 10 Dance Championships. Her experience in competitive dance helped prepare her for professional opportunities in stage performance and television.

Unlike performers who enter the entertainment industry through acting or singing, Johnson built her career around ballroom dancing. Her technical ability, choreography and communication skills later became important assets when she began teaching celebrity contestants on television.

Career on Dancing with the Stars

Johnson’s television breakthrough came in 2004 when she joined the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars. She quickly became popular with viewers because of her dancing ability and approachable teaching style.

During her second season, she won the Mirrorball Trophy with television presenter Tom Williams. The victory helped establish her reputation as a successful professional dancer.

After three seasons on the Australian programme, Johnson moved to the United States in 2006 to join the American version of Dancing with the Stars. Her performances and choreography helped her become one of the show’s recognisable professional dancers.

She partnered with a wide range of celebrity contestants, including Jerry Springer, Joey Fatone, David Arquette, Warren Sapp and Donny Osmond. These partnerships required her to adapt her teaching methods to contestants with different levels of dance experience.

Her success on the American programme strengthened her international profile and created opportunities beyond competitive ballroom dancing.

Mirrorball Trophy Wins

Johnson won the ninth season of the American Dancing with the Stars competition with singer and entertainer Donny Osmond. The victory was a major achievement in her television career.

In season 12, she won again with former NFL player Hines Ward. These victories added to her earlier success in Australia and established her as a highly accomplished professional on both versions of the programme.

Her approach combined technical training with choreography designed to suit each celebrity partner. She also became known for helping contestants build confidence while preparing for live performances.

Beyond her wins, Johnson reached the semi-finals and finals with other partners. Her continued presence on the show helped maintain her public profile and opened doors to further entertainment opportunities.

She retired from the American competition in 2015 but returned for season 24 in 2017. She also served as a judge on the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars from 2013 to 2015.

Television and Professional Dancing

Johnson’s years on Dancing with the Stars were central to her rise to fame. Professional dancers on television can earn income through programme contracts, performances and related appearances.

Her work on both the Australian and American versions gave her access to a large audience. She also developed a reputation as a choreographer and dance instructor, skills that supported her career outside the competition.

Her television work remains one of the most important parts of her professional background.

Fitness and Wellness Business

Johnson expanded her career through 5678 Fitness, a dance-inspired fitness programme combining cardio exercises, toning and dance routines.

The programme reflects her belief that dance can be used as an accessible form of exercise. It also allowed her to apply her professional experience to a wider audience beyond competitive ballroom dancing.

Her wellness work has included fitness content, workout products and promotional activities. These ventures diversified her professional interests, although their precise contribution to her net worth is not publicly documented.

Book Publishing

Johnson also authored The 5-6-7-8 Diet: The 14-Day Get-Fit and Dance-Your-Way-to-a-Better-Body Plan.

The book combines dance-based exercise with guidance on eating habits and fitness routines. It reflects her transition from professional performer to wellness personality.

Publishing can provide income through book sales and related promotional opportunities. However, the amount Johnson has earned from the book has not been publicly established.

Acting and Other Television Projects

Outside Dancing with the Stars, Johnson has appeared on talk shows, reality programmes and entertainment specials. She has also taken acting roles, including an appearance in Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens.

These projects expanded her experience beyond ballroom dancing and helped maintain her visibility in the entertainment industry.

Her combination of television work, fitness projects, publishing and public appearances illustrates how she diversified her professional activities after becoming known as a competitive dancer.

Kym Johnson’s Marriage to Robert Herjavec

Johnson met Robert Herjavec when they were paired together on season 20 of Dancing with the Stars in 2015. Herjavec was a celebrity contestant, while Johnson served as his professional dance partner.

Their partnership developed into a romantic relationship. They became engaged in early 2016 and married later that year in Los Angeles, California.

Herjavec is a businessman, investor and television personality best known for appearing on ABC’s Shark Tank. He has built his business career through technology and cybersecurity ventures, as well as investments in other companies.

Their marriage brought Johnson into a family closely connected to entrepreneurship and investment. However, their professional backgrounds remain distinct. Johnson established herself through dance and television, while Herjavec built his wealth primarily through business.

Children

Johnson and Herjavec welcomed twins in April 2018. Their son is named Hudson Robert, and their daughter is Haven Mae.

Motherhood brought changes to Johnson’s priorities after years of travelling, training and performing on television. She has spoken about the challenges and rewards of raising children while balancing professional responsibilities.

The family has maintained connections to both the United States and Canada. Their lives reflect Herjavec’s business interests and Johnson’s Australian background and international entertainment career.

Johnson has generally kept her children away from excessive public attention. Although she remains connected to the entertainment industry, her family life has become an important part of her public identity.

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec’s Real Estate Portfolio

Real estate has featured prominently in the couple’s financial life. Their reported property holdings have included luxury homes in California and a high-value condominium in New York City.

Hidden Hills Estate

After their marriage in 2016, Johnson and Herjavec purchased a luxury home in Hidden Hills, California. The gated community is known for its large properties and celebrity residents.

The home featured modern architecture and amenities designed for luxury living, including entertainment spaces and expansive outdoor areas. The couple later sold the property in 2021 for approximately $17 million, according to the supplied information.

In 2023, they reportedly purchased another Hidden Hills estate for $26 million. The property covers more than seven acres and includes a main residence, guesthouse and pool pavilion.

These transactions illustrate the scale of the couple’s real estate interests. However, the value of a property does not represent profit or personal wealth on its own. Mortgages, maintenance expenses, taxes and other liabilities can affect the financial outcome.

New York City Condominium

The couple also purchased a condominium in the One57 building in Manhattan, New York City.

According to the supplied information, they paid $34.5 million for the residence in 2021. The approximately 6,200-square-foot property overlooks Central Park and includes floor-to-ceiling windows and access to luxury building amenities.

The condominium was reportedly relisted for $38.5 million in April 2024 after initially carrying a higher asking price.

A listing price does not guarantee a sale at that amount. The property’s eventual sale price, transaction costs and financing arrangements would affect any gain or loss.

Other Residences

Johnson and Herjavec have also been reported to own a waterfront vacation home in Newport Beach, California, and maintain a residence in Toronto, Canada.

These properties provide space for family life and reflect their connections to different parts of North America.

The exact current ownership structure and market value of the couple’s entire property portfolio are not publicly established. Their real estate holdings should therefore be viewed as part of their reported household assets rather than automatically attributed to Johnson alone.

Life Beyond Competitive Dance

Since stepping back from full-time competition, Johnson has continued to explore opportunities in entertainment and wellness.

Her professional interests have included dance-themed fitness programmes, television appearances, choreography and public engagement. These activities have allowed her to remain connected to the discipline that launched her career.

Her experience also demonstrates how professional dancers can expand their work into other fields. Television can create opportunities in fitness, publishing, judging, endorsements and public appearances.

Johnson’s career has combined athletic discipline with media visibility and entrepreneurship. While the precise financial returns from her ventures are not publicly known, they have helped broaden her professional identity beyond ballroom dancing.

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