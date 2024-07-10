La Toya Jackson Net Worth

La Toya Jackson, an American singer, songwriter, author, actress, and television personality, has a net worth of $1 million. As a member of the illustrious Jackson family, she has made her mark in the entertainment industry alongside her famous siblings, including Michael, Janet, Tito, and Jermaine Jackson. La Toya has released nine studio albums, starting with her self-titled debut in 1980, and includes albums like “Bad Girl” (1990) and “Stop in the Name of Love” (1995). She also released an EP titled “Starting Over” in 2011.

Early Life

La Toya Yvonne Jackson was born on May 29, 1956, in Gary, Indiana. She is the fifth child of Joe and Katherine Jackson. The family became Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1965, and La Toya and her nine siblings followed suit. At 16, she performed a tap-dancing routine in Las Vegas and other cities. After graduating from Cal-Prep in 1974, she briefly attended college but dropped out to pursue a career in show business under her father’s guidance. La Toya appeared in every episode of CBS’s “The Jacksons” from 1976 to 1977 and initially formed a band with her sisters Janet and Rebbie before deciding to go solo due to creative differences.

La Toya Jackson Career

La Toya Jackson ventured into various aspects of entertainment throughout her career. She posed for “Playboy” in 1989 and 1991 and accused her father of physical and sexual abuse in her 1991 autobiography, “La Toya: Growing Up in the Jackson Family.” Despite being estranged from her family for years, she reconnected with them after her brother Randy helped her escape from her abusive husband, Jack Gordon.

La Toya has been a contestant on reality shows such as “Celebrity Big Brother” (2009), “Celebrity Apprentice” (2011), and “All-Star Celebrity Apprentice” (2013). She also starred in her reality show, “Life With La Toya,” which aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network from 2013 to 2014.

Music and Television Career

La Toya Jackson released her debut album in 1980, which reached #26 on the “Billboard” Top R&B Albums chart. She continued to release albums throughout the 1980s, including “My Special Love” (1981), “Heart Don’t Lie” (1984), “Imagination” (1986), and “La Toya” (1988). In 1985, she participated in the recording of the charity single “We Are the World,” which won four Grammy Awards.

Her sixth album, “Bad Girl,” was released in 1990, followed by “No Relations” in 1991. Despite a successful show at the Moulin Rouge in Paris in 1992, her career began to decline under the management of her husband, Jack Gordon. She filed for bankruptcy in the mid-1990s to avoid paying a significant debt.

In the 2000s, La Toya turned to reality television, appearing on shows like “Armed & Famous” (2007) and “Celebrity Big Brother” (2009). She dedicated her single “Home” to her brother Michael Jackson after his passing and donated the proceeds to AIDS Project Los Angeles. La Toya also appeared as a guest judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “America’s Next Top Model” in 2011 and released her EP “Starting Over.” In 2019, she appeared on “The Masked Singer.”

Personal Life

La Toya Jackson’s personal life has been marked by struggles and triumphs. In 1987, her father hired Jack Gordon as her co-manager, who later became her full manager and husband. Their relationship was tumultuous, with La Toya claiming she was married against her will and suffering years of abuse. She eventually escaped Gordon with the help of her brother Randy and later filed for divorce.

La Toya’s engagement to her business partner Jeffré Phillips ended in 2015. She has been open about the challenges she faced, including her struggle to regain control of her life after her abusive marriage.

La Toya Jackson Awards

La Toya Jackson won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 1986 for her role in producing, writing, and arranging Jimmy Cliff’s “Cliff Hanger.” She also received a nomination for Best Reggae Recording for co-writing Cliff’s song “Reggae Nights.” Her song “Baby Sister” won an Outstanding Song Award at the World Popular Song Festival in 1985. She was honored with a US Congressional Tribute for her participation in the “Beat It” rally and support for the Stay in School Campaign. In 1991, La Toya received a footprint ceremony on Rotterdam’s Star Boulevard Walk of Fame, and West Hollywood’s Millions of Milkshakes named a signature milkshake after her.

Real Estate

In 1996, La Toya Jackson purchased a condo at Regency Towers in Las Vegas for $260,000. Due to financial difficulties, several liens were placed against the property, and she eventually lost it to foreclosure in 1999.

La Toya Jackson Net Worth

