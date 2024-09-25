Labour CS Holds Talks with University Unions to Resolve Strike

The ongoing strike by the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) has entered its second week, crippling learning activities across all public universities in the country.

In an effort to bring an end to the industrial action, Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Dr. Alfred Mutua, held talks today with union officials in a bid to chart a path forward.

During the meeting, attended by UASU Secretary General Dr Constantine Wasonga and KUSU Secretary General Dr Charles Mukhwaya, it was agreed that an inter-ministerial negotiating team be established. This committee will aim to address key issues raised by the unions and work towards signing a return-to-work formula. The team will include representatives from the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Education, the National Treasury, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), public universities, the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC), and the two unions.

Dr Mutua emphasized the need for swift action to address the underlying issues that often lead to strikes. “We must deal with these matters before they fester,” he said. He reiterated his ministry’s commitment to advocating for fairness and balance during employer-worker negotiations.

Dr Mutua also stressed that once Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) are signed, they should be honored, and in cases where challenges arise, workers should be informed promptly with clear reasons provided.

The unions are seeking resolutions on matters such as salary increments and allowances, with the possibility of further negotiations on other issues contained within the CBA.

The inter-ministerial committee will commence discussions tomorrow, Thursday, and will continue until an agreement is reached.

Also present at the meeting was the Principal Secretary of the State Department of Labour, Shadrack Mwadime, alongside other senior government officials.

The strike has disrupted learning for thousands of students, with both the government and unions hopeful that the negotiations will lead to a quick resolution and the resumption of normal activities in public universities.