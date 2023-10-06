Lady Cathy Ferguson, Wife of Former Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Dies

Lady Cathy Ferguson, wife of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, has passed away.

The Ferguson family confirmed this somber news in a statement provided to the PA news agency on Friday afternoon.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. The family asks for privacy at this time,” the family said in a stamen.

Manchester United also expressed their condolences in a club statement, saying: “Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family… Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.”

Also Read: Senator Dianne Feinstein Dies Aged 90

Cathy and Sir Alex’s enduring love story began when they met while both working at a typewriter factory. They tied the knot in 1966 and remained married for over five decades. Their son, Darren Ferguson, currently manages Peterborough United.

When Sir Alex announced his retirement as the manager of Manchester United in 2013, he paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife saying: “My wife Cathy has been the key figure throughout my career, providing a bedrock of both stability and encouragement. Words are not enough to express what this has meant to me.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...