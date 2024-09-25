Lady Gaga Announces New Album “Harlequin” To Accompany Upcoming Film “Joker: Folie À Deux”

Lady Gaga is set to delight her fans with new music as she announced her upcoming album titled “Harlequin.”

The Oscar-winning singer and actress shared the news on Instagram, stating that this album will be a companion piece to the highly anticipated film “Joker: Folie à Deux,” where she stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

The album is scheduled for release on September 27 and will feature 13 tracks, including titles like “Good Morning,” “World on a String,” and “The Joker.”

In the days leading up to the announcement, Gaga teased her fans with cryptic posts on social media, sharing audio clips that hinted at the new songs.

Some posts contained mysterious messages such as, “I’m ready for my interview,” and “Moondust gets everywhere.”

Gaga is no stranger to creating hit songs for movies. She won an Oscar in 2019 for her original song “Shallow” from the film “A Star is Born.”

She received further nominations for her songs “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” in 2022 and “Til It Happens to You” from the documentary “The Hunting Ground” in 2016.

“Harlequin” is distinct from Gaga’s upcoming seventh studio album, which she has also been teasing.

She announced that the first single from this new album will be released at an unspecified date in October. This upcoming album will follow her successful 2020 release, “Chromatica.”

Fans can look forward to “Joker: Folie à Deux,” which is set to hit theaters on October 4.