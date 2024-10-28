Landon Barker Siblings: A Look at the Musician’s Family Tree

Landon Barker is an American musician and the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and actress Shanna Moakler.

He gained recognition for his contributions to Machine Gun Kelly’s song “Die in California” and released his debut single “Friends With Your EX” in September 2023.

Landon has appeared on the reality show Meet the Barkers and is signed to his father’s record label, DTA Records.

He also has Tourette syndrome and actively participates in charitable events.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Siblings

Landon has two siblings, an older half-sister named Atiana De La Hoya, from his mother Shanna Moakler’s previous relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya, and a younger sister named Alabama Barker.

Atiana is a model, while Alabama is also pursuing a career in music.

Additionally, through his father’s marriage to Kourtney Kardashian, Landon has three step-siblings, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick.

Parents

Landon is the son of renowned musician Travis Barker, best known as the drummer for the rock band Blink-182, and Shanna Moakler, a former Miss USA and actress.

Born on October 9, 2003, in Los Angeles, California, Landon grew up in a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry.

His father’s musical legacy and his mother’s experience in modeling and acting have significantly influenced his career path.

Travis has been an active and supportive father, fostering a nurturing environment that has allowed Landon to explore his musical talents.

Shanna has also played a crucial role in Landon’s upbringing, providing guidance and instilling values that help him navigate the challenges of fame.

Also Read: Howard Graham Buffett Siblings: Getting to Know Peter and Susan Alice Buffett

Career

Landon began his musical journey at a young age, heavily influenced by his father.

Growing up in a household steeped in music fostered his passion for the art form.

In 2018, Landon took a significant step by forming a band called Landon Barker and Friends, where he began performing locally.

This experience allowed him to hone his skills as a performer and songwriter, setting the stage for his future endeavors.

His breakthrough came with the collaboration on the song Die in California alongside Machine Gun Kelly in 2022.

Following this success, he released his debut single Friends With Your EX in September 2023.

The song received positive reviews and marked a significant step in establishing his solo career, featuring catchy melodies and relatable lyrics that appealed to a young audience.

Musically, Landon’s style blends elements of pop, rock, and alternative genres.

His sound is often compared to contemporary artists while retaining a unique quality that reflects his upbringing.

He draws inspiration from various musicians across genres, including pop-punk influences from his father’s work.

In addition to his music career, Landon has ventured into fashion with his own clothing line.

He is also active on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where he shares snippets of his life, music, and fashion.