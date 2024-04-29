Landslide Kills Six in Murang’a After Heavy Rains

Six people including three minors died on Sunday April 28 night while asleep after their homes were flattened by a landslide in Kiganjo, Murang’a County as rains continued pounding the country.

During the midnight incident, the landslide hit three homes after families had retired to bed destroying about three acres of land, local officials said.

The deluge also killed dairy cows and chicken as it destroyed other properties, especially coffee, houses, and trees.

Police said the deceased included a man and his wife, a mother and her three children who were sleeping in different houses.

The rescue exercise was Monday hindered by the heavy downpour which was experienced in the area.

The landslide that also left scores of livestock dead occurred a few meters from where another incident happened four years ago.

Muranga County Disaster manager boss Bilha Wanjiku said the deceased are from one family.

“The tragedy involved four houses where three were fully buried. We are assessing the situation and urging neighbours to move to safer grounds,” she said.

She added that quarries continue to be volatile areas that should remain closed.

The residents urged the National and county governments to adequately use the emergency fund to minimise deaths, injuries and destruction of property.

The rains have left more than 200 people dead and hundreds displaced.

The highest single number of victims was in Mai Mahiu where floods killed 48 people on Sunday night. Many more are missing after the incident.

At least 22 others are missing after a boat they were using was swept by raging waters at Tana River.