Law Reform Commission Supports Senate Leadership Changes but Warns of Fiscal Risks

The Kenya Law Reform Commission (KLRC) has backed proposed changes to the Senate’s leadership structure but warned that scrapping the National Assembly’s control over Money Bills could lead to financial deadlock.

Last week, the Senate’s Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights held a stakeholder retreat to gather views on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bill seeks to redefine the roles of Parliament’s two Houses and strengthen devolution.

KLRC chairperson Christine A. Agimba said the Commission supports an amendment to Article 108 of the Constitution, which would officially recognize the offices of Majority and Minority Leaders in the Senate.

“The Commission supports the move to formalize the Senate’s leadership structure. This amendment standardizes parliamentary protocol across both Houses, strengthens the Senate’s institutional identity, and will improve procedural clarity during joint bicameral business, which is essential for an efficient legislature,” Ms. Agimba said.

However, the Commission opposed the proposal to repeal Article 114, which currently gives the National Assembly priority on Money Bills.

“We must caution against repealing Article 114 in its entirety. Doing so poses a serious risk of procedural gridlock and blurred accountability in public finance. This move is likely to undermine the fundamental ‘Power of the Purse’ principle, which traditionally grants the House most directly elected by the people control over taxation and expenditure,” the Commission warned.

The bill is still under public review before it can proceed to Parliament for debate.