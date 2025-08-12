Lawyer Miller threatens social media user Amenya over claims of defamation

City lawyer Cecil Miller has threatened to sue social media user Nelson Amenya over a post he claims is defamatory and injurious to his reputation.

In a demand letter issued through his lawyer Peter Wena, Miller accuses Amenya, who uses the handle @umenya_nelson on X (formerly twitter), of publishing a post on August 12, 2025, alleging Miller & company advocates firm had “siphoned more than sh 30 million” from the Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Co-operatives (KUSCCO) and was set to charge Sh20 million for advising on a PWC report.

The post described the fees as “a financial comedy.”

The lawyer says the remarks were made recklessly and maliciously, painting it as dishonest, fraudulent, and engaged in charging for work not done, thereby causing public ridicule, suspicion, and contempt.

Miller is demanding the immediate removal of the post from all platforms, an unconditional apology approved by the firm, and an offer of damages for the alleged reputational harm.

“Should you fail to comply with the said demand within 12 hours, we shall file suit against you without further reference and at your risk as to costs,” read the demand letter.

Amenya has insisted his posts are factual.