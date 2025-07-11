Léa Martinez Age: How Old Is The Slayeas Tiktok Star?

Léa Martinez, widely recognized by her online alias Slayeas, is 22 years old as of 2025. She was born on January 10, 2003, and has become one of TikTok’s rising stars, known for her dynamic mix of dance, comedy, cosplay, and pop culture-themed content.

Léa Martinez Age 22 years (as of 2025) Date of Birth January 10, 2003 Nationality American Zodiac Sign Capricorn

Early Life

Before entering the world of content creation, Léa spent more than a decade as a competitive club swimmer, showing the same discipline and commitment that would later fuel her social media success. Her transition from sports to digital entertainment was seamless, and her creativity quickly drew attention across platforms.

TikTok Stardom

With a following of over 3.9 million on TikTok, Léa has carved out a niche as a cosplay enthusiast and pop culture creator, especially admired for her Star Wars-themed videos, Marvel tributes, and POV scenarios. One of her most viral clips features her dancing with a lightsaber in a Star Wars-inspired “dark side” POV—cementing her status as a fan favorite among sci-fi and fantasy communities.

Léa’s digital footprint extends to Instagram and Twitch, where she shares behind-the-scenes content, cosplay photos, and interactive streams. She’s not just a performer but a storyteller, using her platforms to entertain, connect, and inspire.

Cosplay

A large part of Léa’s appeal lies in her love for cosplay. She regularly transforms into characters from Marvel, Star Wars, and video games, showcasing impressive costumes and makeup that resonate with her fellow fans. Her content celebrates fandom culture and offers a space for like-minded followers to engage with their favorite franchises through her lens.

Léa Martinez Relationships

Léa maintains a close bond with her sister, Adriana, who has appeared in several of her posts and was frequently featured on her former Instagram page, lea.martineezz. Léa often refers to Adriana as her best friend, a testament to their strong sibling connection.

In her romantic life, Léa has been linked to Luke Ross, also known online as lukes_lightsabers. Their shared passion for cosplay and Star Wars content has made them a fan-favorite duo among TikTok viewers.

