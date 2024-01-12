Leadership Controversy Unfolds at AMWIK as Patience Nyange Steps Down Amidst Board Dispute

In a surprising turn of events, the Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK) has announced the departure of Patience Nyange from her role as the Executive Director. The Board of Directors made the revelation in an official statement, citing January 8, 2024, as the effective date of Nyange’s departure.

Sharon Kechula, the former Programs Manager, has been appointed as the Acting Executive Director with immediate effect. The statement from the board assured members that Kechula, alongside board support, will oversee the association’s affairs during this transitional period.

Before her tenure as the head of AMWIK, Patience Nyange brought a wealth of experience to the organization, having worked in various media fields, including broadcast journalism, international public relations, communications, and mentorship for young journalists. Nyange assumed the position of Executive Director on November 15, 2022, succeeding Judie Kaberia.

In response to the announcement, Patience Nyange issued a statement addressing the AMWIK members. She expressed gratitude for the outpouring of concern and clarified that her departure was a result of her refusal to cooperate with what she deemed as Board impunity. Nyange dismissed the claims in the official announcement, stating that it was generated, written, and sponsored by the Chair, whom she accused of causing her grief throughout her one-year service to AMWIK.

Furthermore, Nyange alleged a history of internal strife within the Board, asserting that the Chair had a preferred candidate for the Executive Director role during her recruitment in 2022. She claimed that the Chair and two other Board members falsely resigned, only to retract their resignations later, citing the need for organizational stability. Nyange also accused the Board of attempting to extend their stay beyond the stipulated timeframes through calculated means.

The former Executive Director urged AMWIK members to resist impunity and stay vigilant. Nyange asserted that the claims against her do not provide grounds for the suspension of her role and revealed that she has been given an opportunity to appeal the Board’s decision by January 22, 2024.

The unfolding dispute within AMWIK’s leadership raises questions about internal governance and transparency. As the association navigates this period of transition, members are left to grapple with conflicting narratives from the Board and the former Executive Director, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty within the organization. AMWIK now faces the challenge of restoring trust and stability in its leadership ranks amid these allegations and counter-allegations.