NTV Journalists Face Uncertain Future as Nation Media Group Shakes Up Editorial Shows

In a recent development at Nation Media Group (NMG), the jobs of NTV journalists and staff members hang in the balance as the management takes a bold step to suspend all editorial shows. This move has sparked speculations and concerns among the media professionals, hinting at a potential overhaul in the station’s programming strategy.

Changes in Programming

According to an insider speaking to Kenyans.co.ke, the broadcaster has already initiated changes by airing repeats of popular shows such as AM Live and Kigoda Chako since Monday. Journalists on the ground suspect that NTV might be gearing up to replace existing editorial shows and potentially shorten the duration of news bulletins. There are indications that prime-time slots could be allocated 30 minutes, with daytime news getting reduced to 15 minutes.

Also Read: Kenyans Stranded As M-Pesa Services Unavailable

Elevating News Quality

The motive behind these changes appears to be an effort to enhance the quality of news output, moving away from the conventional ‘he said, she said’ reporting style dominating mainstream media. This shift aligns with the industry’s struggle to adapt to the ever-evolving digital media landscape, where online news platforms, bloggers, and influencers are enjoying a significant share of the audience. Mainstream media outlets are striving to bring value to daily news through expert opinions, panel discussions, and special feature coverages.

Uncertainty Among Staff

Amid these changes, NTV staffers, including camera personnel, find themselves in a state of uncertainty. The management has not communicated a clear path forward, leaving employees anxious about their future. While there are indications of replacements for the dropped shows, nothing has been officially confirmed. The source suggests that a decision is expected within two weeks, leaving room for the possibility that the suspended shows might make a return.

Affected Shows and Personnel

Notable shows like Ben Kitili’s political commentary Front and Center and Saturday news coverage by anchors Fridah Mwaka and Lofty Matambo have also been affected by the suspension. Reports further allege that James Smart, Managing Editor – Newsroom production, is among the personnel impacted by these changes. This development follows the restructuring carried out by Nation Media Group in April last year, which included new appointments and changes in roles.

Management’s Response

When contacted for a comment, Joe Ageyo, NMG Editorial Department’s Editor-in-Chief, who assumed the role in September last year, stated that he was on leave and requested reporters to check back next week for a response. This strategic move by NMG comes months after the media outlet faced tough times, leading to the dismissal of numerous staff members in August last year due to a challenging business environment.