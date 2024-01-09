fbpx
    Kenyans Stranded As M-Pesa Services Unavailable

    m-pesa down
    M-Pesa

    Safaricom’s mobile phone-based money transfer service, payments and micro-financing service, M-Pesa is currently down.

    Thousands of Kenyans who use the service for day-to-day payments are currently stranded.

    The service is unavailable on the M-Pesa app, USSD code, and SIM card tool.

    Many have launched complaints with the telco for not notifying them of the downtime.

    To one of the complaints, Safaricom said: “Hi, our apologies for the inconvenience caused, we have a technical issue affecting M-PESA , resolution is in progress , we ask for your patience.”

    Here are some of the complaints:

    Safaricom has in the past issued notices prior to a systems maintenance that would potentially disrupt the mobile money transfer service.

    The telco giant has been operating M-Pesa for at least 15 years.

