Kenyans Stranded As M-Pesa Services Unavailable

Safaricom’s mobile phone-based money transfer service, payments and micro-financing service, M-Pesa is currently down.

Thousands of Kenyans who use the service for day-to-day payments are currently stranded.

The service is unavailable on the M-Pesa app, USSD code, and SIM card tool.

Many have launched complaints with the telco for not notifying them of the downtime.

To one of the complaints, Safaricom said: “Hi, our apologies for the inconvenience caused, we have a technical issue affecting M-PESA , resolution is in progress , we ask for your patience.”

Here are some of the complaints:

@Safaricom_Care on a back to school day. Safaricom really fell off!! pic.twitter.com/wPRKl3AoMv — TV mounting Nairobi 0713332260 (@proTvMounting) January 9, 2024

@Safaricom_Care kindly tell us how long the mpesa delay will take. — Stephen Munyoki (@Nduilugrandson) January 9, 2024

Leo watu wa kulipa Matatu na Mpesa wanaonekana wezi.@Safaricom_Care what is the problem

Mpesa Delay on such a busy day. — Muchui Bliss , HSC (@muchuibliss) January 9, 2024

Safaricom has in the past issued notices prior to a systems maintenance that would potentially disrupt the mobile money transfer service.

The telco giant has been operating M-Pesa for at least 15 years.