Kenyans Stranded As M-Pesa Services Unavailable

Safaricom’s mobile phone-based money transfer service, payments and micro-financing service, M-Pesa is currently down.
Thousands of Kenyans who use the service for day-to-day payments are currently stranded.
The service is unavailable on the M-Pesa app, USSD code, and SIM card tool.
Many have launched complaints with the telco for not notifying them of the downtime.
To one of the complaints, Safaricom said: “Hi, our apologies for the inconvenience caused, we have a technical issue affecting M-PESA , resolution is in progress , we ask for your patience.”
Here are some of the complaints:
@Safaricom_Care on a back to school day. Safaricom really fell off!! pic.twitter.com/wPRKl3AoMv
— TV mounting Nairobi 0713332260 (@proTvMounting) January 9, 2024
@Safaricom_Care kindly tell us how long the mpesa delay will take.
— Stephen Munyoki (@Nduilugrandson) January 9, 2024
What's happening with Mpesa?? @Safaricom_Care pic.twitter.com/Fx6uKWAihn
— NeshNesh (@Nesh2544) January 9, 2024
Leo watu wa kulipa Matatu na Mpesa wanaonekana wezi.@Safaricom_Care what is the problem
Mpesa Delay on such a busy day.
— Muchui Bliss , HSC (@muchuibliss) January 9, 2024
Safaricom has in the past issued notices prior to a systems maintenance that would potentially disrupt the mobile money transfer service.
The telco giant has been operating M-Pesa for at least 15 years.
