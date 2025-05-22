Lebanese man accused of money laundering in Kenya extradited to USA

The Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives handed over for extradition one Antoine Kassis- a Lebanese national and a suspect of Narcoterrorism and Money laundering.

Antoine, a fugitive, was arrested earlier this year by the detectives who were acting on a Red Notice from NCB Washington, USA and an arrest warrant from the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Upon arrest at a hotel within Kiambu county, Antoine who had earlier arrived onboard a Qatar Airways plane was taken to Gigiri Police Station pending arraignment in court for the start of the extradition process.

On conclusion of the process, the suspect was Thursday May 22 handed over to US security agents as per Milimani Magistrate’s Court order dated April 16, 2025 and prosecution’s warrant of surrender dated May 2, 2025.

The fugitive was escorted by DEA Special Agents alongside a Senior Prosecutor from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions Kenya (ODPP).

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said it is committed to continue working with local and foreign law enforcement agents to make Kenya unattractive for transnational criminals, manufacturers, sellers and consumers of illicit drugs, money launderers, terrorists and any other law breakers.

Antoine Kassiss, suspected of involvement in narcoterrorism and money laundering, had filed an application in court seeking to be released on bail.

The United States, through an official extradition request to the Republic of Kenya, is seeking the arrest and extradition of Antoine Kassiss to the U.S. to face charges of conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism and money laundering.

The court ordered Kassiss’s extradition to the U.S., where he will face charges related to narcoterrorism and money laundering.