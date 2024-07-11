Letitia Wright Net Worth

Letitia Wright, a Guyanese-British actress, has a net worth of $2 million. She is known for her roles in films and television shows such as “Doctor Who,” “Black Mirror,” “Chasing Shadows,” “Black Panther,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Early Life

Letitia Wright was born on October 31, 1993, in Georgetown, Guyana. She has an older brother named Ivan. At the age of eight, her family moved to London, England, where she attended Northumberland Park Community School. Wright’s passion for acting was ignited after watching the 2006 film “Akeelah and the Bee,” starring Keke Palmer. Inspired by Palmer’s performance, she began attending the Identity School of Acting at 16.

Letitia Wright Career

Wright began her professional acting career in 2011 with a recurring role in the series “Top Boy” and a two-episode appearance in “Holby City.” She also had a small part in the film “Victim.” In 2012, she appeared in the film “My Brother the Devil,” and in 2013, she starred in an episode of “Coming Up.” Wright’s roles in the television movie “Glasgow Girls” and the series “Chasing Shadows” in 2014 furthered her career.

In 2015, Wright secured her first leading role as Jamie Harrison in the film “Urban Hymn,” which brought her to Hollywood’s attention. She also appeared in an episode of “Doctor Who” and had recurring roles in “Banana” and “Cucumber.” In 2016, she joined the cast of “Humans” as Renie and appeared in an episode of “Black Mirror” in 2017.

Wright’s breakthrough came in 2018 when she starred in four films, including “Ready Player One” and “The Commuter.” She gained widespread recognition for her role as Shuri in “Black Panther,” a film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her performance earned her the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture. She reprised her role in “Avengers: Infinity War” the same year. Additionally, Wright starred in the play “The Convert” at London’s Young Vic Theatre.

Wright’s impressive performances in 2018 led to her winning the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2019. She appeared in the short musical film “Guava Island” alongside Donald Glover and Rihanna. Wright reprised her role as Shuri in “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019.

In 2020, Wright appeared in the miniseries “Small Axe,” directed by Steve McQueen, playing Altheia Jones-LeCointe, a British Black Panther leader. Her performance earned her several Best Supporting Actress nominations. In 2021, she starred in an episode of “I Am…” as Danielle and voiced Nooshy in the animated film “Sing 2.”

In 2022, Wright played twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons in “The Silent Twins,” based on the 1986 book by Marjorie Wallace. She also appeared in “Death on the Nile” and “Aisha,” and reprised her role as Shuri in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” During filming, she fractured her shoulder and suffered a concussion, causing a production delay. In 2023, Wright starred as Moses Washington in “Surrounded” and served as a producer on the film.

Personal Life

Wright is known for her reserved approach to dating and has not been publicly linked to anyone in Hollywood since her rise to fame. She has been open about her struggles with depression, which she first experienced at 20. Wright credits her Christian faith and belief in God for helping her overcome depression, taking a break from acting to focus on her mental health and faith.

In December 2020, Wright posted a controversial video on YouTube questioning the legitimacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and accusing China of spreading the virus. She later clarified that her intention was to raise concerns about what people were putting into their bodies. Wright left social media following the backlash. In 2021, reports surfaced that she parted ways with her U.S. representatives due to the controversy and allegations of promoting anti-vaccine sentiments on the set of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Wright returned to social media to deny these claims.

Letitia Wright Net Worth

