Steph Curry is an American professional basketball player, brand endorser, and venture capital investor with a net worth of $180 million. Regarded as the best shooter in NBA history, Curry has revolutionized modern basketball with his exceptional long-range 3-point shooting ability. Beyond being considered the best shooter, he is also regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

Steph Curry Net Worth $180 Million Date of Birth March 14, 1988 Place of Birth Akron, Ohio Nationality American Profession Basketball Player, Brand Endorser, Venture Capital Investor

NBA Career

Steph Curry was drafted with the 7th overall pick in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. Under his leadership, the Warriors won the NBA Championship in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022.

Steph Curry Salary

From 2009 to 2024, Curry earned over $305 million in salary alone and an additional $150 million from endorsements. Early in his NBA career, Curry earned about $3 million annually from both his NBA salary and endorsements. Today, he is one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world, earning around $50 million per year from his NBA salary and another $30-40 million from endorsements, totaling $80-90 million annually.

Notable Earnings

June 2016 – June 2017 : $50 million

: $50 million June 2017 – June 2018 : $76.9 million

: $76.9 million June 2018 – June 2019 : $80 million

: $80 million 2019-2020 season : $85.2 million

: $85.2 million 2021 : $74.4 million

: $74.4 million 2022: $95.1 million

Curry has partnered with brands such as Under Armour, Nike, and TCL’s line of “Palm” phones, where he is a leading investor involved in testing and development.

Steph Curry Contracts

July 1, 2017 : Curry signed a 5-year, $201.2 million contract with the Warriors, making him the first player to earn over $40 million per season.

: Curry signed a 5-year, $201.2 million contract with the Warriors, making him the first player to earn over $40 million per season. August 4, 2021 : He signed a 4-year, $215 million extension with the Warriors. The per-season salary breakdown is: 2022-2023: $48 million 2023-2024: $51.9 million 2024-2025: $55.7 million 2025-2026: $59.6 million

: He signed a 4-year, $215 million extension with the Warriors. The per-season salary breakdown is:

Early Life

Wardell Stephen Curry II was born on March 14, 1988, in Akron, Ohio. His father, Dell Curry, was a successful NBA player and the all-time leading scorer for the Charlotte Hornets. While Dell played for the Hornets, Steph lived in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The family moved to Toronto when Dell joined the Raptors. In Toronto, Steph attended Queensway Christian College, leading the basketball team to an undefeated season and winning the provincial championship with the Toronto 5-0. After Dell retired, the family moved back to Charlotte, where Steph led his high school team to three conference titles.

College Basketball

Although Steph wanted to play for Virginia Tech, he attended Davidson College due to doubts about his stature. At Davidson, he became one of the NCAA’s highest scorers and set records for three-pointers. In his junior year, he transitioned to a point guard role and finished as the NCAA’s leading scorer.

Steph Curry NBA Career

Steph joined the Golden State Warriors in 2009, quickly establishing himself as a top rookie and free-throw specialist. Despite early injuries, he set a new record with 272 completed three-pointers in the 2012 season. Under new head coach Steve Kerr in 2014, Curry’s game flourished, leading to multiple championships and a revolutionary playing style that emphasized three-pointers. The Warriors won championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022, with Curry winning his first Finals MVP award in 2022.

Personal Life

Steph married Ayesha Alexander in 2011, and they have three children. He is a devout Christian and an avid amateur golfer, often participating in celebrity golf tournaments. Curry is also a fan of Chelsea F.C. in the English Premier League. His younger brother, Seth Curry, is also a professional basketball player, and their sister, Sydel, played volleyball at Elon University.

Real Estate

2015 : Purchased a home in Walnut, California, for $3.2 million.

: Purchased a home in Walnut, California, for $3.2 million. 2016 : Bought a home in Alamo, California, for $5.775 million, sold in January 2019 for $6.3 million.

: Bought a home in Alamo, California, for $5.775 million, sold in January 2019 for $6.3 million. September 2019 : Purchased a brand-new home in Atherton, California, for $31 million, sold in September 2021 for $31.15 million.

: Purchased a brand-new home in Atherton, California, for $31 million, sold in September 2021 for $31.15 million. December 2020 : Bought an 18,000-square-foot mansion in Atherton for $30 million.

: Bought an 18,000-square-foot mansion in Atherton for $30 million. July 2022: Acquired a home in Winter Park, Florida, for $2.1 million.

