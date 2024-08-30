Letsile Tebogo Wins 100m at Rome Diamond League

Letsile Tebogo showcased his exceptional talent at the Diamond League Meeting in Rome, securing victory in the men’s 100m with a time of 9.87 seconds. The Botswanan sprinter finished ahead of Christian Coleman, who clocked 9.92 seconds, and Fred Kerley, who came in third with 9.95 seconds.

Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, finished seventh with a time of 10.08 seconds. Omanyala, fresh off a second-place finish at the Meeting in Silesia, was unable to match Tebogo’s pace in this highly competitive race.

Tebogo’s impressive performance follows his sixth-place finish in the men’s 100m final at the Paris Olympics. He rebounded strongly by claiming the 200m title at the Olympics and continued his winning streak in the Diamond League, having previously triumphed in Lausanne and Silesia. His victory in Rome underscores his current form and consistency.

Fred Kerley, who finished third in the 100m at the Paris Olympics and also took third place in the 200m at the Diamond League Meeting in Lausanne, had a solid showing but could not surpass Tebogo.

Christian Coleman’s third-place finish in Rome represents a notable recovery from his Olympic disappointment, where he did not qualify for the 100m final and Team USA was disqualified in the 4x100m relay.