Lewis Hall Siblings: Get to Know Connor Hall

Lewis Kieran Hall, born on 8 September 2004 in Slough, Berkshire, is an English professional footballer who plays primarily as a left-back or midfielder for Premier League club Newcastle United and the England national team.

He is recognised for his versatility, technical ability, composure on the ball, and attacking contributions from the left flank.

A boyhood Newcastle United supporter despite growing up in Berkshire, Hall joined Chelsea’s academy at the age of eight and progressed through the ranks before securing a high-profile move to St James’ Park.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Lewis is the younger brother of fellow professional footballer Connor Hall.

Connor, the elder sibling, has built a career in the lower leagues and non-league football, with spells at clubs including Shrewsbury Town, Colchester United, Solihull Moors, Chorley, and currently Brackley Town.

Their father, Colin, originally from the North East and a former professional rugby player, instilled a strong passion for the Magpies in both sons.

Also Read: Anthony Gordon Siblings: All About Brandon and Reuben

Career

Hall began his football journey at local club Binfield before joining Chelsea’s academy in 2012.

He captained the under-18 side and made his senior debut for the Blues in January 2022 in an FA Cup tie against Chesterfield, becoming the club’s youngest-ever player to appear in the competition.

He went on to make a handful of first-team appearances for Chelsea, including in the Premier League, while earning recognition as the club’s Academy Player of the Season for 2022–23.

In August 2023, Hall joined Newcastle United on a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy that was triggered after he reached a set number of appearances.

He made his Premier League debut for Newcastle against Liverpool and scored memorable goals, including twice against Manchester United.

The move became permanent in July 2024 for around £28 million plus add-ons, with Hall signing a long-term contract.

He has since established himself as a key player for the club, showcasing his dynamism and reliability.

Internationally, Hall has represented England at youth levels and earned senior caps, making his debut in November 2024.

Accolades

Hall was named Chelsea Academy Player of the Season in 2022–23.

At Newcastle United, he has contributed to team successes, including winning the EFL Cup in the 2024–25 season.

He has also been recognised with multiple Sela Player of the Month awards during his time on Tyneside, reflecting his rapid impact and consistency.

With England, he was part of the UEFA European Under-19 Championship squad in 2022.