Leylah Fernandez Siblings: Get to Know Jodeci and Bianca

Leylah Annie Fernandez is a talented Canadian professional tennis player born on September 6, 2002, in Montreal, Quebec.

She turned professional in 2019 and quickly made her mark in the sport.

Known for her left-handed play, Fernandez has garnered attention for her impressive performances on the WTA Tour.

Her career highlights include winning the French Open girls’ singles title in 2019, which propelled her to the No. 1 junior ranking.

She captured her first WTA Tour title at the Monterrey Open in 2021 and reached the finals of the US Open the same year, where she defeated three top-5 players along the way.

Off the court, Fernandez is passionate about sports and education. She enjoys soccer and supports clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Leylah has two siblings, an elder sister named Jodeci and a younger sister named Bianca.

Jodeci is a dentist who completed her education at McGill University in Montreal and currently resides in Ohio with her husband.

In contrast, Bianca Jolie Fernandez is also pursuing a career in tennis.

She is competing on the ITF Women’s Tennis Tour and made her WTA debut in 2022, playing doubles alongside Leylah.

Bianca has shown promise in her tennis career, achieving her first victory on the WTA circuit at the 2024 Canadian Open.

Career

Fernandez began her tennis journey at a young age and quickly rose through the ranks, making a name for herself in junior competitions.

In 2019, she reached the final of the Australian Open girls’ singles, demonstrating her potential on the global stage.

Her most significant achievement in junior tennis came later that year when she won the French Open girls’ singles title.

Fernandez transitioned to professional tennis in 2019 and wasted no time making an impact.

She won her first professional singles title at the Gatineau Challenger in July 2019 and added a doubles title on the same day.

These early successes set the stage for her future accomplishments on the WTA Tour.

In 2020, she made her Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open, gaining valuable experience against top-tier competition.

Her breakthrough moment came in 2021 when she reached the final of the US Open.

During this incredible run, she defeated three top-5 players, including defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round and world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

Although she lost to Emma Raducanu in the final, her performance captivated fans worldwide and solidified her status as one of tennis’s brightest young talents.

Over the course of her career, Fernandez has claimed two WTA singles titles.

She won her first at the Monterrey Open in 2021 and successfully defended it in 2022, showcasing her consistency and growth as a player.

In addition to her singles success, she has also made strides in doubles competitions, reaching the doubles final at the Cincinnati Open WTA 1000 event.

Her career-high singles ranking of No. 13, achieved in August 2022, reflects her steady rise in professional tennis. As of February 2025, she is ranked No. 27 in singles and has reached as high as No. 18 in doubles.

Known for her aggressive baseline play and exceptional shot-making ability, Fernandez is a left-handed player whose serve creates challenging angles for opponents.

Her powerful forehand and remarkable footwork allow her to engage in long rallies and dictate play from the baseline.

In recent years, Fernandez has continued to perform at a high level.

In early 2025, she reached the third round of the Australian Open and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open.

She was also instrumental in Canada’s historic Billie Jean King Cup victory in 2023, further cementing her reputation as a key player for her country.

Accolades

Fernandez has garnered several accolades throughout her burgeoning tennis career, highlighting her talent and determination on the court.

Although she has yet to secure a Grand Slam title, she reached the final of the US Open in 2021, where she finished as runner-up to Emma Raducanu.

Fernandez has claimed two WTA singles titles, both at the Monterrey Open, in 2021 and 2022.

In addition to her WTA titles, she has won three ITF titles, which include both singles and doubles competitions.

Her success in junior tennis is notable as well; she became the first Canadian junior major winner since 2012 when she won the French Open girls’ singles title in 2019.

In terms of rankings, Fernandez achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 13 in August 2022 and has been ranked as high as No. 18 in doubles.