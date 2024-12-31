Five Charged Over Death Of Former One Direction Star Liam Payne In Argentina

Five individuals have been charged in connection with the tragic death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died in October after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Payne was 31 years old.

According to Argentina’s prosecutor’s office, the accused include Payne’s representative, the hotel manager, and the head of reception, all charged with manslaughter. If convicted, they could face up to five years in prison. Additionally, a hotel employee and a waiter are accused of supplying Payne with cocaine during his stay and face up to 15 years in prison. The court has not revealed their identities beyond their professional roles.

Circumstances Surrounding Payne’s Death

Argentine authorities confirmed that Payne had alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his system at the time of his death. Judge Laura Bruniard, overseeing the case, stated that Payne, in an intoxicated state, likely mistook the balcony for an exit and fell in an unintentional accident.

Hotel security footage revealed that Payne had been visibly intoxicated in the lobby minutes before his fall on October 16. The footage also showed three individuals dragging him to his room.

The judge criticized the actions of the hotel staff and Payne’s representative, accusing them of neglecting their duty of care. The hotel manager is said to have failed to intervene when Payne was escorted to a room with a balcony, described as a “source of risk.” The receptionist allegedly guided the group to the room instead of ensuring Payne’s safety in a secure location.

Payne’s representative, who reportedly left the hotel shortly before the incident, has been accused of abandoning his responsibilities despite knowing Payne’s vulnerable condition. The representative, an American citizen, has been barred from leaving Argentina.

The waiter and hotel employee accused of supplying Payne with cocaine have been ordered to remain in custody pending trial. Judge Bruniard emphasized that their alleged actions contributed to Payne’s deteriorating condition.

Payne’s death sent shockwaves through the music industry. As a member of One Direction, Payne achieved global fame alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. The group, formed on The X Factor in 2010 under Simon Cowell’s guidance, became one of the most successful boy bands in history before going on hiatus in 2016.

Before his death, Payne had been open about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health. In 2023, he celebrated six months of sobriety after completing treatment in the U.S. His South American tour, scheduled for September, was postponed due to a kidney infection.

Payne’s former bandmates and Simon Cowell attended his funeral in Amersham, England, in November. Payne was last seen in Argentina at a concert by his former bandmate Niall Horan.