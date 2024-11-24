Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Struggles With Painful CCTV Footage Of Singer Being Carried Through Hotel Lobby

Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of late One Direction star Liam Payne, is reportedly devastated by new details surrounding the singer’s tragic death on October 16.

Disturbing CCTV footage published by the Daily Mail shows Payne being carried through the lobby of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires shortly before his fatal fall from the third floor.

According to reports, Payne, 31, was “convulsing” in the lobby due to drug use before hotel staff and other individuals carried him back to his room. Cassidy, 25, is said to be heartbroken over the footage. “He could have been saved, he could have been helped,” a close friend of Cassidy told The Post.

The video raises questions about why Payne was taken to his room instead of waiting in the lobby for medical assistance.

Hotel staff had called emergency services, citing concerns over his erratic behavior and the potential danger to his life. A manager’s 911 call revealed that Payne had been intoxicated and was destroying his room.

By the time paramedics arrived, Payne had fallen from the balcony in a “state of semi or total unconsciousness.”

Emergency services attempted to revive him, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Authorities ruled out suicide as a cause of death.

Also Read: Zayn Malik Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne During Tour Kickoff

Payne’s official cause of death was multiple traumas resulting in internal and external bleeding. Investigations are ongoing, and three individuals have been charged.

A former hotel employee and an alleged drug dealer face accusations of supplying narcotics, while a friend of Payne, Rogelio “Roger” Nores, has been charged with negligence for not informing Payne’s family about his relapse.

Cassidy, who had been vacationing with Payne in Argentina but left earlier, attended his funeral in England. Payne’s family, including his son Bear and former partner Cheryl Cole, joined his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson to bid him a final farewell.