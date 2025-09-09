Lidia Bastianich Net Worth

Lidia Bastianich, the celebrated Italian-American chef, restaurateur, television host, and author, has a net worth of $16 million. With a career that spans decades, she has become one of the most influential figures in Italian cuisine in the United States, combining restaurant success with beloved television programs and bestselling cookbooks.

Early Life

Lidia Bastianich was born Lidia Giuliana Matticchio on February 21, 1947, in Pula, a town that later became part of Croatia. Raised in post-war Yugoslavia, she and her family endured difficult years before escaping to Trieste, Italy, in 1956. They lived in a refugee camp before emigrating to the United States in 1958, eventually settling in Queens, New York. As a teenager, Lidia worked at a local bakery—an early experience that sparked her lifelong love for food.

Career in Restaurants

Together with her husband Felice Bastianich, Lidia opened her first restaurant, Buonavia, in Queens in 1971. She later honed her cooking skills and became an assistant chef, eventually helping run their second restaurant, Secondo. By the early 1980s, the couple sold both restaurants and launched Felidia in Manhattan, which went on to receive critical acclaim, including multiple James Beard nominations.

In 1993, alongside her son Joe Bastianich, she opened Becco in Manhattan’s Theater District. This success led to expansion across the U.S., including Lidia’s Kansas City and Lidia’s Pittsburgh. Later, Lidia and her family partnered with Oscar Farinetti to bring Eataly, the famous Italian marketplace, to New York and other major U.S. cities.

Her influence extended beyond restaurants when she launched Lidia’s Kitchen cookware line on QVC and co-founded Nonna Foods with her daughter Tanya, offering sauces and pasta products inspired by her recipes.

Television and Books

Lidia became a household name through her PBS shows, starting with Lidia’s Italian Table in 1998. She went on to host Lidia’s Italy, Lidia Celebrates America, and Lidia’s Kitchen, winning audiences with her authentic approach to Italian cooking.

She has also published several successful cookbooks, including Lidia’s Italian-American Kitchen (2001) and Lidia’s Commonsense Italian Cooking (2013). In 2018, she released her memoir, My American Dream: A Life of Love, Family, and Food.

Lidia Bastianich Awards

Bastianich has been widely honored for her contributions to the culinary world. She has received multiple James Beard Awards, including Best Chef in New York and Outstanding Chef. Her television specials such as Lidia Celebrates America have earned Daytime Emmy Awards and Taste Awards.

In addition, she has been celebrated internationally, receiving prizes such as the StellaRe Prize in 2017 and the Premio Artusi in 2019. In 2002, New York State Senator George Onorato named her “The First Lady of Italian Cuisine and Restaurants in the United States.”

Philanthropy

Beyond food, Lidia is deeply committed to philanthropy. She supports organizations like Women Chefs and Restaurateurs, Les Dames d’Escoffier, and the United Nations Association’s Adopt-A-Future program. She has also hosted fundraising dinners for causes supporting youth and women’s empowerment.

Personal Life

Lidia married Felice “Felix” Bastianich in 1966, and they had two children, Joe and Tanya. The couple divorced in 1998, with Felice later passing away in 2010. Despite personal challenges, Lidia continued to build her culinary empire with her children as business partners.

Today, she resides in Queens, New York, in a spacious home where she grows her own herbs and vegetables. Her kitchen has even served as the filming location for some of her early television shows.

Lidia Bastianich Net Worth

From her acclaimed restaurants, television shows, cookbooks, and product lines, Lidia Bastianich has amassed a fortune of $16 million.