    Lil Wayne Explains Why He Doesn’t Perform “Mona Lisa” In Concert

    Andrew Walyaula
    Lil Wayne’s hit song “Mona Lisa” from his 2018 album Tha Carter V featuring Kendrick Lamar has left fans curious as to why the New Orleans rapper doesn’t perform it live.

    Speculation has swirled, with some attributing it to potential tensions between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, another prominent rapper. However, Lil Wayne has provided a straightforward explanation for the omission.

    During a recent headlining set, Lil Wayne addressed the issue when a fan held up a sign requesting “Mona Lisa.”

    He candidly admitted: “If y’all real Lil Wayne fans, you know I don’t know the lyrics to my shit.” He elaborated, emphasizing the difficulty of the song and his struggle to memorize the lyrics.

    Despite this, Wayne assured fans that he would make an effort to learn the lyrics, acknowledging their dedication and support.

    This revelation isn’t the first time Lil Wayne has confessed to forgetting his own lyrics.

    In a previous episode of Young Money Radio in 2020, Wayne discussed his reliance on searching his own lyrics online to ensure accuracy. He humorously noted that his Google history is filled with searches for “Lil Wayne lyrics,” highlighting the extent to which he goes to maintain the integrity of his performances.

     

