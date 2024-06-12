fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Rapper Enchanting Dies Aged 26

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Rapper Enchanting Cause of death

    Rapper Enchanting has passed away at the age of 26.

    The circumstances surrounding her death remain undisclosed. Gucci Mane, founder of The New 1017 label, confirmed her passing on Tuesday via Instagram.

    In his heartfelt post, Gucci Mane expressed deep sadness over Enchanting’s untimely demise, describing her as a “true star” and lamenting the loss of such a promising young talent. Enchanting, hailing from Fort Worth, Texas, was a notable artist signed to The New 1017 label.

    Enchanting’s sister, Kayy Jayy, took to Facebook to address the circulating rumors, revealing that the rapper had been admitted to the intensive care unit.

    She urged against spreading false information and emphasized that Enchanting was fighting hard for her life. The family requested patience and support during this challenging time.

    Enchanting’s musical journey included signing with The New 1017 in 2020 and releasing the album “No Luv” in 2022. Following its success, she unveiled the deluxe version titled “Luv Scarred / No Luv” in 2023, featuring 17 new tracks and collaborations with artists like Baby Tate and Jacquees.

    Additionally, her contributions to the soundtrack of Rap Shit’s Season 2 further showcased her talent and versatility.

    Fellow artist Coi Leray, who collaborated with Enchanting on the track “Freaky Deaky,” also expressed her grief on Instagram, extending prayers to Enchanting’s friends and family and mourning her untimely departure.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Lil Wayne Explains Why He Doesn’t Perform “Mona Lisa” In Concert

    Rapper Enchanting Dies Aged 26

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X