The 1975’s Matty Healy marries model Gabbriette Bechtel in Los Angeles

The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy and model Gabriette Bechtel have tied the knot in Los Angeles.

The couple announced their engagement in 2024, after dating for nine months, and got married on Saturday.

A statement shared from the couple’s representatives said the pair were married “at a private ceremony in Los Angeles, attended by their family and close friends”.

According to several US media outlets, they were married at Madonna’s former estate in the Hollywood Hills and celebrities including Charli XCX were in attendance.

Bechtel, 28 and Healy, 37 were first linked months after he split from Taylor Swift, whom he dated briefly in 2023. Their relationship reportedly inspired some of the tracks on Swift’s acclaimed album, The Tortured Poets Department.

In June 2024, Bechtel shared a photo of her wearing a large black diamond ring on her ring finger on Instagram.

She wrote: “Marrying The 1975 is very brat.”

Healy’s mother, Loose Women star Denise Welch, later confirmed the engagement on a podcast.

Videos of Healy reportedly at his stag-do performing with The 9075 – a tribute band to The 1975 – have also been circulating online.

Bechtel also shared photos from her Las Vegas hen-do, showing the model being handcuffed and carried onto a plane by a man dressed as a police officer.

Other snaps showed fake 100 dollar bills spread across the floor, her posing with burlesque star Dita Von Teese, and dancing with an Elvis impersonator.

The American model is also a musician, known for being the lead vocalist and songwriter of the punk rock band Nasty Cherry, which was formed by Charli XCX. Her husband, George Daniel, is The 1975’s drummer.

The 1975 are known for their songs Chocolate, Somebody Else, and Girls and have had five UK number one albums including their 2013 self-titled debut, 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form and their most recent album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, which was released in 2022.

They also headlined Glastonbury last year. The band have since gone on an “indefinite hiatus” from performing live shows.