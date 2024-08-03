Lily Rabe Siblings: Get to Know Michael and Jason Rabe

Lily Rabe, born June 29, 1982, in New York City, is an acclaimed American actress known for her roles in the FX series American Horror Story and her Tony-nominated performance in The Merchant of Venice.

She has appeared in films such as Pawn Sacrifice and The Tender Bar, and on TV in The Undoing and The First Lady.

Rabe is the daughter of playwright David Rabe and actress Jill Clayburgh, and she has three daughters with actor Hamish Linklater.

Siblings

Lily has two siblings. Her younger brother, Michael Rabe, is also an actor and playwright, continuing the family’s artistic legacy.

Additionally, she has an older paternal half-brother named Jason Rabe, who is a musician.

Rabe’s parents are the renowned playwright David Rabe and the late actress Jill Clayburgh.

David Rabe is of Roman Catholic descent, while Jill Clayburgh’s background includes Jewish and Protestant heritage, reflecting a rich tapestry of cultural influences.

Career

Rabe’s career is marked by a diverse range of performances across theater, television, and film, showcasing her versatility and depth as an actress.

She began her acting journey in the theater, where she honed her craft.

Rabe made her Broadway debut in 2005 in the revival of Steel Magnolias, earning praise for her performance.

Her stage work continued to impress, leading to a Tony Award nomination for her role as Portia in the 2010 Broadway production of The Merchant of Venice, which starred Al Pacino as Shylock.

Also Read: Jenna Coleman Siblings: All About Ben Coleman

Rabe’s ability to convey complex emotions and her strong stage presence made her a standout in the theater community.

She gained widespread recognition for her role in the FX anthology series American Horror Story.

Rabe first appeared in American Horror Story: Asylum in 2012 as Sister Mary Eunice, a character that showcased her range from innocence to malevolence.

She continued to be a key player in the series, appearing in multiple seasons, including Coven, Freak Show, and Roanoke.

Rabe’s performances in this series earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

In addition to her television work, Rabe has appeared in several films.

Notable titles include Mona Lisa Smile, where she played a supporting role in this drama set in the 1950s, starring Julia Roberts.

She also starred in The Last Face alongside Sean Penn and Charlize Theron, a film about humanitarian workers in war-torn Africa.

In Pawn Sacrifice, she portrayed the wife of chess champion Bobby Fischer, played by Tobey Maguire.

More recently, Rabe appeared in The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney, where she played a significant role in this coming-of-age story.

Awards and accolades

Rabe has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her career, reflecting her talent and versatility as an actress.

She earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Misty Day in American Horror Story: Coven.

Her stage performances have also been recognized, including a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play for her role as Portia in The Merchant of Venice.

Additionally, she received a Drama Desk Award nomination and was part of ensembles nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Rabe’s work in American Horror Story earned her a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination, further solidifying her status in the industry.