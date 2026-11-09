Lincoln Chafee is an American politician and former governor of Rhode Island with an estimated net worth of $50 million. Much of his wealth is associated with his family’s inherited fortune, while his career in public service has included positions as a U.S. senator, governor and mayor.

Chafee served as the 74th governor of Rhode Island from 2011 to 2015. He represented the state in the United States Senate from 1999 to 2007 and was mayor of Warwick from 1993 to 1999.

He also sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and later entered the 2020 race as a Libertarian candidate. Although neither campaign resulted in a nomination, his political career has made him a prominent figure in Rhode Island and national politics.

Lincoln Chafee Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth March 26, 1953 Place of Birth Providence, Rhode Island

Early Life

Lincoln Davenport Chafee was born on March 26, 1953, in Providence, Rhode Island. He is the son of John Chafee and Virginia Chafee.

His father was a prominent Republican politician who served as governor of Rhode Island, Secretary of the Navy under President Richard Nixon and later as a U.S. senator.

The Chafee family has a long political history in Rhode Island. Several of Lincoln’s ancestors held public office, including Henry Lippitt and Charles Lippitt, who both served as governors of the state.

Lincoln grew up in Warwick, Rhode Island, where he attended public schools. He also studied at Providence Country Day School and Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts.

He later enrolled at Brown University, graduating in 1975 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in classics. While at Brown, he captained the university’s wrestling team.

After graduating, Chafee took an unusual career path. He enrolled in a horseshoeing programme at Montana State University and trained as a farrier.

For several years, he worked at harness racetracks in the United States and Canada, caring for horses and fitting horseshoes. His experience included work in Kentucky, Florida and Alberta, Canada.

Entry Into Politics

Chafee began his political career in 1985 when he served as a delegate to the Rhode Island Constitutional Convention.

The following year, he was elected to the Warwick City Council. He won re-election in 1988 and became increasingly involved in local government.

In 1990, Chafee contested the Warwick mayoral election but lost. He ran again in 1992 and won, becoming the first Republican elected mayor of Warwick in 32 years.

He served as mayor from 1993 to 1999 after winning re-election in 1994, 1996 and 1998.

During his time in office, Chafee focused on municipal finances, economic development and environmental conservation. His experience in local government helped establish his political profile and prepared him for a move to national politics.

Lincoln Chafee’s US Senate Career

Chafee entered the United States Senate following the death of his father, John Chafee, in October 1999.

His father had announced that he would not seek another term, and Lincoln was appointed to fill the vacant seat. He subsequently won election in 2000, securing a full Senate term.

During his Senate career, Chafee served on several committees, including the Foreign Relations Committee, the Banking Committee and the Environment and Public Works Committee.

He developed a reputation as a moderate Republican who frequently disagreed with his party’s leadership.

One of his most notable decisions came in October 2002, when he became the only Republican senator to vote against the resolution authorising military force in Iraq.

He also opposed several tax cuts proposed by President George W. Bush and resisted plans to allow oil drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Chafee supported environmental protection, abortion rights, gun control and same-sex marriage. His positions sometimes placed him at odds with Republican colleagues.

In 2006, he sought re-election but lost to Democratic candidate Sheldon Whitehouse. His Senate service ended in January 2007.

Work After Leaving the Senate

After leaving the Senate, Chafee continued working in public policy and international affairs.

He became a distinguished visiting fellow at Brown University’s Thomas J. Watson Jr. Institute for International Studies, serving from 2007 to 2009.

During this period, he also became more politically independent. He left the Republican Party in 2007 and registered as an independent.

In 2008, Chafee endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama. He also joined the advisory board of J Street, an organisation involved in U.S. policy discussions concerning Israel and the Middle East.

His growing distance from the Republican Party eventually influenced his decision to run for governor as an independent candidate.

Governor of Rhode Island

In 2010, Chafee entered the Rhode Island gubernatorial race as an independent. He competed against six other candidates and won the election.

He took office in January 2011, becoming the state’s 74th governor.

During his administration, Chafee focused on the state’s finances, economic recovery and public services. Rhode Island was still dealing with the effects of the recession, and his government worked on budget and economic development issues.

One of the major developments during his tenure was the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Rhode Island in 2013. Chafee signed the legislation into law, making the state the tenth in the United States to recognise same-sex marriage.

He also served as co-chair of President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign in Rhode Island.

In May 2013, Chafee officially joined the Democratic Party, having previously served as a Republican and an independent.

He remained governor until January 2015. In a decision that attracted attention in Rhode Island politics, he chose not to seek re-election.

Presidential Campaigns

Chafee announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in June 2015.

His campaign focused on foreign policy, economic issues and government accountability. He also called for changes in America’s approach to international relations.

However, he struggled to gain support in the crowded Democratic field. His performance during a televised debate attracted criticism, and his campaign failed to build momentum.

In October 2015, Chafee withdrew from the presidential race.

He later left the Democratic Party and joined the Libertarian Party in March 2019.

In January 2020, he announced another presidential bid, this time seeking the Libertarian Party nomination. However, he withdrew from the contest on April 5, 2020, saying he would instead focus on supporting other Libertarian candidates.

Personal Life

Lincoln Chafee married Stephanie Birney in January 1990. The couple have three children: Louisa, Caleb and Thea.

Their daughter Louisa became involved in competitive sailing and qualified for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The family has been associated with Teton Village, Wyoming, where Chafee has lived since leaving Rhode Island public office.

Despite his long career in politics, Chafee has generally maintained a relatively private family life.

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