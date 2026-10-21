Linda Mwananchi Movement Condemns Attack on Former Meru Governor Mwangaza

The Linda Mwananchi Movement has condemned the attack on former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Githongo Market in Central Imenti, Meru County.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, left her vehicles destroyed, equipment stolen and several members of her staff injured.

Mwangaza had been invited to the celebrations by the County Commissioner. The movement said she had a right to attend the national event without facing violence or intimidation, regardless of her political affiliation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the movement’s Head of Communication at the National Secretariat, Pauline Njoroge, said the incident was particularly disturbing given Mwangaza’s account of an earlier attack at Gituine Village in Igembe Central on Monday.

The movement also criticised the Council of Governors for remaining silent over what it described as threats and intimidation against Governor George Natembeya and former Governor Mwangaza.

“We also call out the Council of Governors for its silence as Governor George Natembeya and former Governor Kawira Mwangaza face threats and intimidation from the state,” Njoroge said.

“The Council must speak out against political persecution and defend the safety and dignity of serving and former governors, regardless of their political affiliation. Its silence in the face of these attacks is unacceptable,” she added.

The movement further called for an end to attacks on opposition leaders and their supporters, accusing those behind the incidents of using sponsored goons to intimidate political opponents.

“The continued use of sponsored goons to attack and intimidate opposition leaders and their supporters must stop,” Njoroge said.

She called for prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into the attack at Githongo Market and the earlier incidents reported by Mwangaza.

The movement said those found responsible should be held accountable.