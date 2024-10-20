Linturi Breaks Silence, Says He Gachagua Made Mistake To Trust Ruto

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi broke his silence following the appointment of Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President.

He spoke Saturday in Meru since he was sacked in June 2024 after the anti-government protests.

He warned Kindiki that he risks facing the same fate as impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, if he does not get into a written agreement with President William Ruto.

Linturi said he regrets trusting Ruto blindly and failed to enter into a political agreement with him like other leaders did.

“When you are making negotiations and you are well structured, you come out stronger, you are better and you cannot be easily targeted.”

“Today I regret that when everybody else was negotiating using a political party, signing agreements, Gachagua and I said no, let us proceed because we believe and trust you,” he said.

Linturi said together with Gachagua, their main mistake was to trust Ruto blindly when other politicians came with political parties and entered into a pact with the current president.

“This word truthful has caused a lot of problems in this country, and it has really messed up some of us for being truthful. If you are a truthful person, you are condemned like a drug peddler. For how long shall we continue living in denial? We must make a decision, whether to continue saying the truth or we keep lying to each other,” Linturi said.

He said this is why it was easy to kick him out of Cabinet, and to impeach Gachagua through Parliament.

Linturi said he will vie for Meru Governor in the 2027 election, saying he has been a politician all along and is now jobless.

Linturi was sacked as CS when Ruto made changes to his cabinet following Gen Z protests over the unpopular Finance Bill 2024.

Linturi had been implicated in the fake fertiliser scandal but was cleared by the National Assembly when an impeachment motion was tabled against him.

Gachagua has obtained court orders to stop his impeachment. The case is scheduled for next Tuesday on October 22 to rule the way forward.