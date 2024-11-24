Lisa Hochstein Keeps Wearing Engagement Ring From Ex-Husband Amid Divorce Drama

Despite moving on with a new relationship, Lisa Hochstein has revealed she still wears the engagement ring gifted to her by her ex-husband, Lenny Hochstein.

The Real Housewives of Miami star shared during Bravo Fan Fest Miami that she continues to wear the ring, not on her ring finger but on her middle finger. Speaking to Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real, Lisa explained the sentimental reason behind her choice.

“I do wear my old [engagement] ring on my middle finger because, you know, it’s a nice piece of jewelry,” she said. “One day, I want to give it to my daughter. So for now, it looks nice on [my middle] finger.”

Playfully hinting at her current romance with boyfriend Jody Glidden, Lisa added that her other hand feels “very bare” and would welcome a new engagement ring from him.

Lisa’s relationship with Lenny Hochstein, a plastic surgeon, ended in May 2022 after 12 years of marriage. Their ongoing divorce has been tumultuous, with Lisa sharing earlier this year that legal fees have cost her “tens of thousands of dollars” that could have been saved for their children, Logan, 8, and Elle, 4.

Lenny, who was engaged to model Katharina Mazepa during their divorce proceedings, ended his engagement in September. At the time, he told Page Six, “I have decided to move forward with my life. I have nothing but love and admiration for Katharina and her family.”

Meanwhile, Lisa and Jody Glidden have been in a happy relationship for over a year. Last Valentine’s Day, Jody surprised Lisa with a romantic private waterfront dinner featuring roses, candles, and a heart-shaped flower display that read, “I love you.”