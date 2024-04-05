List of Brewers to Remain Suspended Over Production of Second Generation Alcohol 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki Friday released the results of the vetting of manufacturers and distillers of second-generation alcohol.

Kindiki said out of the 29 active manufacturers and distillers of second-generation alcohol who were vetted, only two were found to be fully compliant.

They include Kenya Nut Company Limited and UDV and have thus been allowed to resume operations.

The government also authorized the resumption of production of three entities of second-generation alcohol including Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL), Savanna Brands Company Limited, and Patiala Distillers Kenya Limited.

Kindiki also listed 24 entities that remain suspended until all the compliance issues are met in 21 days effective Monday next week. They include;

1) Two Cousins Distillers Limited

2) Corobus Africa Products Limited

3) Lyniber Supplies Limited

4) Elle Kenya Limited

5) Zheng Hong (K) Limited

6) Rift Valley Brewing Company – Thika

7) FRM EA Packers Limited

8) Manchester Distillers Limited

9) Kedsta Investment Limited

10) Julijo Investment Limited

11) Platinum Distillers Limited

12) London Distillers Kenya Limited

13) Agro Chemicals and Food Processing Company

14) Crywan Enterprises

15) Lumat Company Limited

16) Fastlane Wines and Spirits

17) Algarve Distillers Limited

18) Viva Bedida

19) Metro Breweries

20) Sabibu Beverages Africa Limited

21) Lodiani Water Spring

22) Africa Spirit Limited

23) Keroche Breweries Limited; and

24) Mamboleo Distillers.

The move has affected many who have been depending on the firms as their source of living.

The statement came a month after the government announced measures aimed at eradicating illicit brews, drugs, and substance abuse in the country.

The vetting process was conducting eigh agencies including the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS); Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services (DOSHS), AntiCounterfeit Agency (ACA), Public Health Department, National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) and the Department of Weights and Measures.

Some of the bar operators have moved to court and obtained orders to allow them continue operating even as their case is been heard.