With the growing need for sustainable energy solutions, Kenya has been at the forefront of adopting alternative energy sources to meet its electricity demands. These energy solutions range from solar power to wind and geothermal, helping to reduce the reliance on traditional fossil fuels. Many companies and providers in Kenya are contributing to the country’s renewable energy sector, offering innovative solutions to households, businesses, and industries. Below is a detailed list of alternative energy providers in Kenya.

List Of Alternative Energy Providers In Kenya

KenGen (Kenya Electricity Generating Company)

KenGen is the largest energy producer in Kenya, playing a key role in the generation of electricity using various renewable sources like geothermal, hydroelectric, wind, and solar energy.

KenGen is responsible for generating more than 70% of the electricity consumed in Kenya, with a significant focus on renewable energy sources.

Energy Type : Geothermal, hydroelectric, wind, and solar.

: Geothermal, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. Contribution : KenGen is the leading geothermal energy producer in Africa, with key plants in Olkaria and Eburru. It also harnesses hydroelectric power from rivers such as the Tana and Sondu Miriu.

KPLC (Kenya Power and Lighting Company)

While Kenya Power is best known for electricity distribution, it is also involved in the supply and integration of alternative energy, particularly in partnering with renewable energy generators.

Kenya Power plays a critical role in distributing and promoting alternative energy by connecting renewable sources to the grid.

Energy Type : Solar, geothermal, and wind energy.

: Solar, geothermal, and wind energy. Contribution : Kenya Power has been expanding its efforts in connecting solar and wind farms to the national grid. It also supports off-grid solar systems for remote areas.

M-KOPA Solar

M-KOPA is a pioneering solar energy provider that has made solar energy accessible to low-income households in Kenya using a pay-as-you-go (PAYG) model.

M-KOPA’s innovative PAYG model has helped electrify off-grid communities, providing an affordable and reliable alternative to grid power.

Energy Type : Solar energy.

: Solar energy. Contribution : M-KOPA has provided affordable solar home systems to over 1 million households in Kenya. Their products include solar panels, lights, radios, and televisions, all powered by solar energy.

Davis & Shirtliff

Davis & Shirtliff is one of the largest suppliers of water and energy solutions in East Africa, offering solar power products and solutions.

Davis & Shirtliff is a leading provider of solar-powered water solutions, playing a key role in sustainable energy for rural and agricultural sectors.

Energy Type : Solar energy.

: Solar energy. Contribution : Davis & Shirtliff supplies solar water pumps, solar panels, solar water heaters, and solar backup systems. The company also offers complete solar power packages for homes, farms, and businesses.

Powerhive

Powerhive is a technology company that develops and operates off-grid energy systems, focusing on solar microgrids in rural Kenya.

Powerhive empowers rural communities by providing reliable and clean energy, helping to reduce energy poverty in underserved areas.

Energy Type : Solar energy.

: Solar energy. Contribution : Powerhive provides affordable solar energy to off-grid communities through its mini-grid solutions. The company integrates mobile payment systems, allowing customers to pay for electricity through mobile money.

Azuri Technologies

Azuri Technologies specializes in providing solar energy systems to off-grid communities in Kenya, utilizing a PAYG model similar to M-KOPA.

Azuri’s solar home systems are designed to be affordable and accessible to rural households, helping to improve living standards through clean energy.

Energy Type : Solar energy.

: Solar energy. Contribution : Azuri offers solar home systems that power lighting, mobile phone charging, and small household appliances. The company has partnered with telecommunications companies to integrate solar energy solutions with mobile technology.

Kenya Solar Energy Limited (KENSEN)

Kenya Solar Energy Limited (KENSEN) is a leading solar power provider that focuses on offering solar energy solutions for residential and commercial customers.

KENSEN is known for providing reliable solar energy solutions for urban and rural customers, promoting clean energy adoption.

Energy Type : Solar energy.

: Solar energy. Contribution : KENSEN provides solar panels, solar water heaters, and backup solar systems. The company also offers solar installation and maintenance services, helping customers transition to renewable energy.

Solinc East Africa

Solinc is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules in Kenya, providing high-quality solar panels for both commercial and residential use.

Solinc contributes to Kenya’s renewable energy sector by offering affordable, locally manufactured solar panels that help meet the country’s growing energy demands.

Energy Type : Solar energy.

: Solar energy. Contribution : Solinc produces solar panels locally, which are used for off-grid and grid-tied systems. The company partners with various organizations to promote the use of solar energy in different sectors, including agriculture and education.

Windlab Kenya

Windlab Kenya is a wind energy company that focuses on developing wind power projects in various parts of the country.

Windlab plays a significant role in promoting wind energy as a sustainable alternative, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and helping Kenya meet its renewable energy targets.

Energy Type : Wind energy.

: Wind energy. Contribution : Windlab is involved in the development of wind farms to harness the vast wind energy potential in areas such as Marsabit and Turkana. The company aims to provide clean energy solutions to the national grid, contributing to Kenya’s energy mix.

Biojoule Kenya

Biojoule Kenya focuses on biomass energy, providing bioenergy solutions to rural and industrial customers.

Biojoule is a key player in promoting biomass as a viable energy source, helping to reduce carbon emissions and waste while providing clean energy to rural areas.

Energy Type : Biomass energy.

: Biomass energy. Contribution : Biojoule produces energy from organic waste, including agricultural by-products, which is used to generate electricity and biogas. The company promotes the use of renewable biomass as an alternative energy source for off-grid communities.

