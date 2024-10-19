The e-commerce sector in Kenya has grown significantly over the past decade, fueled by increased internet penetration, mobile technology advancements, and the growing demand for online shopping. Kenyan consumers are increasingly turning to e-commerce platforms for a wide variety of products, ranging from electronics and fashion to groceries and household goods. Below is a detailed list of e-commerce websites in Kenya, offering convenience and a broad selection of products.
Jumia Kenya
- Website: Jumia.co.ke
- Category: General marketplace
- Specialty: Electronics, fashion, household items, groceries, beauty products
- Extensive product catalog covering multiple categories
- Frequent sales and promotions such as Black Friday
- Payment options include mobile money (M-Pesa), cash on delivery, and card payments
- Jumia Express for fast delivery
- Jumia Food for online food ordering and delivery
Jumia Kenya is one of the most popular and trusted e-commerce platforms in Kenya, offering a vast range of products from various sellers. With its frequent promotions and reliable customer service, Jumia has become a go-to platform for millions of Kenyans.
Kilimall
- Website: Kilimall.co.ke
- Category: General marketplace
- Specialty: Electronics, fashion, home appliances, beauty products
- Affordable pricing on electronics and fashion items
- Partnership with international sellers, offering a wider range of products
- Variety of payment methods, including mobile money and cash on delivery
- Discounts on various products during special promotions
- Reliable delivery system with tracking options
Kilimall is another prominent player in Kenya’s e-commerce industry, known for its budget-friendly prices and an extensive selection of electronics, fashion, and home goods.
Masoko
- Website: Masoko.com
- Category: General marketplace
- Specialty: Electronics, fashion, home appliances, beauty products
- Owned by Safaricom, ensuring reliability and wide customer reach
- Focus on quality and trusted products
- Seamless integration with M-Pesa for payments
- Fast and reliable delivery service
- Easy navigation and secure transactions
Masoko, backed by Safaricom, is a reliable platform with a focus on quality products and seamless integration with Safaricom’s M-Pesa services, making it convenient for Kenyan shoppers.
Sky.Garden
- Website: Sky.Garden
- Category: General marketplace
- Specialty: Electronics, fashion, health & beauty products
- Simple and easy-to-navigate interface
- Allows small businesses to sell their products easily
- Competitive pricing on tech gadgets and fashion items
- Secure payment options including M-Pesa
- Same-day delivery in Nairobi
Sky.Garden is a user-friendly e-commerce platform that supports small businesses by giving them access to an online marketplace, with a special emphasis on electronics and fashion.
Twiga Foods
- Website: Twigafoods.com
- Category: B2B e-commerce (Food distribution)
- Specialty: Fresh produce, groceries, and food products
- Focuses on connecting small-scale farmers to retailers
- Reliable supply chain for fresh produce
- Competitive pricing for grocery products
- Mobile app for convenient ordering
- Delivery across major towns in Kenya
Twiga Foods operates in the B2B space, providing an e-commerce platform for fresh produce and food products. It’s an essential platform for retailers and restaurants looking to source food at competitive prices.
Naivas Online
- Website: Naivas.co.ke
- Category: Groceries and household items
- Specialty: Fresh food, groceries, household goods, electronics
- Wide range of grocery items and household essentials
- Ability to order online for home delivery or pick-up
- Loyalty rewards program
- Integration with mobile payment systems (M-Pesa)
- Regular offers and promotions
Naivas Online, the digital extension of one of Kenya’s leading supermarket chains, enables consumers to purchase groceries and household items from the comfort of their homes.
Copia Kenya
- Website: Copia.co.ke
- Category: General marketplace (focused on rural areas)
- Specialty: Groceries, household goods, electronics, fashion
- Specifically targets rural areas and underserved communities
- Affordable prices and wide range of products
- Seamless delivery to remote locations
- Allows customers to pay via mobile money
- Focus on reliability and customer trust
Copia Kenya focuses on serving rural and low-income communities, providing affordable products and dependable delivery to remote areas, making it a unique player in Kenya’s e-commerce landscape.
Avechi
- Website: Avechi.com
- Category: Electronics and gadgets
- Specialty: Smartphones, accessories, electronics
- Strong focus on mobile phones, gadgets, and accessories
- Competitive pricing, often lower than many competitors
- Various payment methods, including M-Pesa and bank transfers
- Quick delivery services
- Regular offers and discounts
Avechi is one of the leading e-commerce websites in Kenya for smartphones and electronics, offering a wide range of affordable gadgets, making it popular among tech enthusiasts.
ShopIT
- Website: Shopit.co.ke
- Category: IT and electronics
- Specialty: Laptops, computers, IT equipment, electronics
- Focuses on IT-related products such as laptops, desktops, and accessories
- Competitive prices on tech products
- Offers installation services for IT systems
- Multiple payment options, including M-Pesa
- Fast and reliable delivery
ShopIT is an ideal e-commerce platform for tech buyers, providing a comprehensive selection of IT equipment and electronics at competitive prices.
Electronics Hub
- Website: ElectronicsHub.co.ke
- Category: Electronics and appliances
- Specialty: Home electronics, smartphones, appliances
- Offers a wide variety of electronic products and home appliances
- Good deals on smartphones and gadgets
- Secure payment methods, including mobile money
- Reliable customer service and warranties
Electronics Hub is a go-to platform for consumers looking to buy home electronics, gadgets, and appliances at affordable prices.
