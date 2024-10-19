The e-commerce sector in Kenya has grown significantly over the past decade, fueled by increased internet penetration, mobile technology advancements, and the growing demand for online shopping. Kenyan consumers are increasingly turning to e-commerce platforms for a wide variety of products, ranging from electronics and fashion to groceries and household goods. Below is a detailed list of e-commerce websites in Kenya, offering convenience and a broad selection of products.

Website : Jumia.co.ke

Category : General marketplace

: General marketplace Specialty : Electronics, fashion, household items, groceries, beauty products Extensive product catalog covering multiple categories Frequent sales and promotions such as Black Friday Payment options include mobile money (M-Pesa), cash on delivery, and card payments Jumia Express for fast delivery Jumia Food for online food ordering and delivery

Specialty : Electronics, fashion, household items, groceries, beauty products

Jumia Kenya is one of the most popular and trusted e-commerce platforms in Kenya, offering a vast range of products from various sellers. With its frequent promotions and reliable customer service, Jumia has become a go-to platform for millions of Kenyans.

Kilimall

Website : Kilimall.co.ke

Category : General marketplace

: General marketplace Specialty : Electronics, fashion, home appliances, beauty products Affordable pricing on electronics and fashion items Partnership with international sellers, offering a wider range of products Variety of payment methods, including mobile money and cash on delivery Discounts on various products during special promotions Reliable delivery system with tracking options

Specialty : Electronics, fashion, home appliances, beauty products

Kilimall is another prominent player in Kenya’s e-commerce industry, known for its budget-friendly prices and an extensive selection of electronics, fashion, and home goods.

Masoko

Website : Masoko.com

Category : General marketplace

: General marketplace Specialty : Electronics, fashion, home appliances, beauty products Owned by Safaricom, ensuring reliability and wide customer reach Focus on quality and trusted products Seamless integration with M-Pesa for payments Fast and reliable delivery service Easy navigation and secure transactions

Specialty : Electronics, fashion, home appliances, beauty products

Masoko, backed by Safaricom, is a reliable platform with a focus on quality products and seamless integration with Safaricom’s M-Pesa services, making it convenient for Kenyan shoppers.

Sky.Garden

Website : Sky.Garden

Category : General marketplace

: General marketplace Specialty : Electronics, fashion, health & beauty products Simple and easy-to-navigate interface Allows small businesses to sell their products easily Competitive pricing on tech gadgets and fashion items Secure payment options including M-Pesa Same-day delivery in Nairobi

Specialty : Electronics, fashion, health & beauty products

Sky.Garden is a user-friendly e-commerce platform that supports small businesses by giving them access to an online marketplace, with a special emphasis on electronics and fashion.

Twiga Foods

Website : Twigafoods.com

Category : B2B e-commerce (Food distribution)

: B2B e-commerce (Food distribution) Specialty : Fresh produce, groceries, and food products Focuses on connecting small-scale farmers to retailers Reliable supply chain for fresh produce Competitive pricing for grocery products Mobile app for convenient ordering Delivery across major towns in Kenya

Specialty : Fresh produce, groceries, and food products

Twiga Foods operates in the B2B space, providing an e-commerce platform for fresh produce and food products. It’s an essential platform for retailers and restaurants looking to source food at competitive prices.

Naivas Online

Website : Naivas.co.ke

Category : Groceries and household items

: Groceries and household items Specialty : Fresh food, groceries, household goods, electronics Wide range of grocery items and household essentials Ability to order online for home delivery or pick-up Loyalty rewards program Integration with mobile payment systems (M-Pesa) Regular offers and promotions

Specialty : Fresh food, groceries, household goods, electronics

Naivas Online, the digital extension of one of Kenya’s leading supermarket chains, enables consumers to purchase groceries and household items from the comfort of their homes.

Copia Kenya

Website : Copia.co.ke

Category : General marketplace (focused on rural areas)

: General marketplace (focused on rural areas) Specialty : Groceries, household goods, electronics, fashion Specifically targets rural areas and underserved communities Affordable prices and wide range of products Seamless delivery to remote locations Allows customers to pay via mobile money Focus on reliability and customer trust

Specialty : Groceries, household goods, electronics, fashion

Copia Kenya focuses on serving rural and low-income communities, providing affordable products and dependable delivery to remote areas, making it a unique player in Kenya’s e-commerce landscape.

Avechi

Website : Avechi.com

Category : Electronics and gadgets

: Electronics and gadgets Specialty : Smartphones, accessories, electronics Strong focus on mobile phones, gadgets, and accessories Competitive pricing, often lower than many competitors Various payment methods, including M-Pesa and bank transfers Quick delivery services Regular offers and discounts

Specialty : Smartphones, accessories, electronics

Avechi is one of the leading e-commerce websites in Kenya for smartphones and electronics, offering a wide range of affordable gadgets, making it popular among tech enthusiasts.

ShopIT

Website : Shopit.co.ke

Category : IT and electronics

: IT and electronics Specialty : Laptops, computers, IT equipment, electronics Focuses on IT-related products such as laptops, desktops, and accessories Competitive prices on tech products Offers installation services for IT systems Multiple payment options, including M-Pesa Fast and reliable delivery

Specialty : Laptops, computers, IT equipment, electronics

ShopIT is an ideal e-commerce platform for tech buyers, providing a comprehensive selection of IT equipment and electronics at competitive prices.

Electronics Hub

Website : ElectronicsHub.co.ke

Category : Electronics and appliances

: Electronics and appliances Specialty : Home electronics, smartphones, appliances Offers a wide variety of electronic products and home appliances Good deals on smartphones and gadgets Secure payment methods, including mobile money Reliable customer service and warranties

Specialty : Home electronics, smartphones, appliances

Electronics Hub is a go-to platform for consumers looking to buy home electronics, gadgets, and appliances at affordable prices.