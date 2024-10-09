List of International Schools in Kenya

Close Menu
    Kenya’s education system has seen a remarkable transformation over the years, with a growing emphasis on providing quality education that meets international standards. International schools have emerged as pivotal institutions in this landscape, offering diverse curricula that cater to the needs of expatriates and local families seeking a global perspective for their children. These schools provide an enriching environment where students can thrive academically while also embracing cultural diversity.

    The appeal of international schools lies in their ability to offer various educational programs, such as the International Baccalaureate (IB), British Curriculum, American Curriculum, and more. This flexibility allows students to pursue education that aligns with their future aspirations, whether they plan to attend universities abroad or build successful careers locally. Further, international schools are equipped with modern facilities, experienced faculty, and a holistic approach to education, fostering not just academic excellence but also character development and global citizenship.

    1. Kivukoni School in Kilifi
    2. The Aga Khan Academy Mombassa in Mombasa
    3. Nairobi Jaffery Academy in Nairobi
    4. Rosslyn Academy in Nairobi
    5. Woodland Star International School in Nairobi
    6. Braeburn Mombasa International School in Mombasa
    7. Brookhouse International School in Nairobi
    8. Hillcrest International Schools in Nairobi
    9. International School of Kenya in Nairobi
    10. Kenton College Preparatory School in Nairobi
    11. Braeburn School in Nairobi
    12. Braeburn Garden Estate in Nairobi
    13. Makini Schools in Nairobi
    14. Montessori Learning Centre (MLC) in Nairobi
    15. SABIS® International School – Runda
    16. The Aga Khan Academy Nairobi
    17. West Nairobi School
    18. Peponi House Preparatory School
    19. M-PESA Foundation Academy
    20. Peponi School
    21. St Andrew’s School, Turi
    22. The Banda School
    23. Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj School and College
    24. Potterhouse School
    25. Braeburn Imani International School
    26. St. Christopher’s School
    27. Braeburn Nanyuki International School
    28. Rift Valley Academy
    29. Braeside School
    30. German School Nairobi
    31. Braeburn Kisumu International School
    32. The Nairobi Academy
    33. Rusinga School
    34. Pharo Ventures Kenya Limited
    35. Crawford International School
    36. Greenwood Groove Academy
    37. Durham International School
    38. Juja Preparatory and Senior School
    39. Nairobi International School
    40. Woodcreek School
    41. Terra Moyo International School
    42. Light International School Malindi

