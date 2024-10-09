Kenya’s education system has seen a remarkable transformation over the years, with a growing emphasis on providing quality education that meets international standards. International schools have emerged as pivotal institutions in this landscape, offering diverse curricula that cater to the needs of expatriates and local families seeking a global perspective for their children. These schools provide an enriching environment where students can thrive academically while also embracing cultural diversity.

The appeal of international schools lies in their ability to offer various educational programs, such as the International Baccalaureate (IB), British Curriculum, American Curriculum, and more. This flexibility allows students to pursue education that aligns with their future aspirations, whether they plan to attend universities abroad or build successful careers locally. Further, international schools are equipped with modern facilities, experienced faculty, and a holistic approach to education, fostering not just academic excellence but also character development and global citizenship.

List of International Schools in Kenya

Kivukoni School in Kilifi The Aga Khan Academy Mombassa in Mombasa Nairobi Jaffery Academy in Nairobi Rosslyn Academy in Nairobi Woodland Star International School in Nairobi Braeburn Mombasa International School in Mombasa Brookhouse International School in Nairobi Hillcrest International Schools in Nairobi International School of Kenya in Nairobi Kenton College Preparatory School in Nairobi Braeburn School in Nairobi Braeburn Garden Estate in Nairobi Makini Schools in Nairobi Montessori Learning Centre (MLC) in Nairobi SABIS® International School – Runda The Aga Khan Academy Nairobi West Nairobi School Peponi House Preparatory School M-PESA Foundation Academy Peponi School St Andrew’s School, Turi The Banda School Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj School and College Potterhouse School Braeburn Imani International School St. Christopher’s School Braeburn Nanyuki International School Rift Valley Academy Braeside School German School Nairobi Braeburn Kisumu International School The Nairobi Academy Rusinga School Pharo Ventures Kenya Limited Crawford International School Greenwood Groove Academy Durham International School Juja Preparatory and Senior School Nairobi International School Woodcreek School Terra Moyo International School Light International School Malindi

Also Read: List Of Banks In Kenya 2024