Kenya has seen a remarkable rise in internet connectivity over the past decade, with a growing number of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) catering to homes, businesses, and mobile users. Whether you’re seeking fiber internet, wireless, or mobile data, there are numerous options available to meet different needs and budgets. Below is a list of internet providers in Kenya.

List of Internet Providers in Kenya

Safaricom Home Fiber

Safaricom is the largest telecommunications company in Kenya and offers fiber internet through its Safaricom Home Fiber service. It caters to both home and business users, offering a wide range of packages suited to different needs.

Services:

Home fiber packages ranging from 8 Mbps to 100 Mbps.

Bundled services including TV subscriptions for convenience.

Mobile data services through their expansive 4G network.

Reliable internet connection with minimal downtime.

Excellent customer support and service across the country.

Options to bundle home fiber with TV and phone services for added value.

Families looking for unlimited internet.

Businesses that require fast and stable internet connections.

Zuku

Zuku, operated by Wananchi Group, is one of Kenya’s most popular internet providers, offering fiber internet for homes and businesses. Zuku is well-known for its competitive pricing and packages that include TV and phone services.

Services:

Internet speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 250 Mbps.

Triple play packages that combine internet, television, and phone services.

Zuku Fiber covers major towns like Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Kisumu.

Affordable packages with fast internet speeds.

Reliable customer service with 24/7 support.

Offers value through bundled packages with digital TV and phone.

Households and businesses that need a balance between cost and speed.

Families that enjoy entertainment and want internet plus TV services.

Jamii Telecommunications (JTL)

Faiba, a service by Jamii Telecommunications Ltd (JTL), provides high-speed fiber optic internet to homes and businesses. Known for its fast and reliable connections, Faiba is a favorite among users who need high-speed internet for streaming, gaming, or large data transfers.

Services:

Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services with speeds ranging from 30 Mbps to 125 Mbps.

Faiba 4G, a mobile data service that provides fast internet for mobile users.

Unlimited internet packages for home and business users.

Extremely fast internet ideal for heavy usage like video streaming and gaming.

Affordable prices with unlimited data usage.

Reliable fiber network infrastructure with minimal downtime.

Gamers, streamers, and content creators who need high-speed, reliable internet.

Businesses that require fast and stable internet for cloud services and conferencing.

Telkom Kenya

Telkom Kenya is one of the oldest telecommunications providers in the country, offering mobile and fixed internet services. Although Telkom’s fiber network is not as extensive as some competitors, it has a strong presence in mobile data through its 4G network.

Services:

Mobile data services with both prepaid and postpaid plans.

Fixed wireless internet for businesses.

Home internet services through 4G routers.

Affordable mobile data bundles with great coverage in urban areas.

Offers both capped and uncapped data options for mobile users.

Expanding its internet infrastructure to provide fiber internet in more regions.

Individuals and small businesses looking for affordable mobile data.

Those in areas where fiber connectivity is not available but need wireless internet.

Poa Internet

Poa Internet is a relatively new player in Kenya’s ISP market, focusing on providing affordable internet to underserved areas. It uses a wireless network infrastructure and is popular in low-income areas for its budget-friendly packages.

Services:

Fixed wireless internet for homes and small businesses.

Monthly data plans with speeds up to 4 Mbps.

Coverage in Nairobi’s satellite towns like Kawangware, Kiambu, and more.

Extremely affordable internet packages with unlimited data.

Targets underserved areas with a focus on affordability and accessibility.

No need for complicated installations or fiber infrastructure.

Low-income households and small businesses looking for affordable internet.

Users in areas where fiber networks are not available.

Liquid Telecom (East Africa)

Liquid Telecom is a leading pan-African telecom company providing broadband and other telecommunication services in Kenya. The company offers high-speed internet for both individuals and corporate clients, focusing primarily on large businesses and government institutions.

Services:

High-speed fiber optic internet for businesses.

Corporate solutions like data centers, cloud services, and cybersecurity.

Internet packages for home users in select areas.

Reliable internet solutions with fast and stable speeds.

Specialized services for businesses including data management and connectivity.

Strong presence across East Africa with extensive fiber coverage.

Large businesses, corporate offices, and government institutions.

Home users who need ultra-reliable, high-speed internet.



Surf Internet

Surf Internet offers affordable internet through hotspots and fixed wireless services. It’s well-known for providing pay-as-you-go internet services, making it convenient for users who need flexibility in their internet usage.

Services:

SurfSpot WiFi, a public hotspot service available in several public spaces.

Fixed wireless internet with affordable data bundles.

Data plans tailored for homes and small businesses.

Pay-as-you-go internet services that allow users to purchase only what they need.

Strong presence in Nairobi’s public areas with affordable rates.

Flexible data plans that cater to different internet needs.

Users looking for temporary or occasional internet use.

Those in areas where fiber or fixed internet services are not available.

Internet Solutions Kenya

Internet Solutions (IS) Kenya is a subsidiary of Dimension Data and provides premium internet and IT solutions for businesses. It offers dedicated internet services with high speeds and excellent reliability.

Services:

Dedicated internet connections for businesses.

Managed IT solutions including cloud services and security.

Fiber connectivity and wireless options for large enterprises.

Reliable, high-speed internet ideal for businesses.

Managed IT services to help businesses streamline their operations.

Advanced security features and data protection services.

Large enterprises that need fast, dedicated internet connections.

Businesses requiring managed IT solutions alongside internet services.

Also Read: List Of Popular Blogs In Kenya