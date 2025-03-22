Safaricom Announces 30-minute M-PESA System Maintenance on March 24

Safaricom has announced a scheduled M-PESA system maintenance set to take place on the night of Monday, March 24, 2025, from 1:00 AM to 1:30 AM.

During this 30-minute period, all M-PESA services will experience intermittent availability as the company works to enhance its mobile money platform’s reliability, security, and efficiency. However, Safaricom has assured customers that other services, including calls, data, and SMS, will remain unaffected during the maintenance window.

The company emphasized that the timing of the maintenance has been carefully planned to minimize inconvenience to customers.

“We are continuously innovating and enhancing our services to connect our customers with endless possibilities. This maintenance is part of our commitment to providing a Reliable, Safe, and Superior customer experience,” Safaricom stated in an official notice.

Safaricom apologized for any temporary inconvenience caused and expressed appreciation to customers for their continued trust in its services.