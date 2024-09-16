List of iPhones Compatible with iOS 18: Supported Devices

Apple has officially announced that iOS 18 will be released on September 16, debuting at its latest iPhone 16 event.

iOS 18 brings several exciting updates, including extensive customization options, such as arranging apps and widgets on the Home Screen and customizing buttons. New features also include advanced text effects, the ability to lock and hide apps, improved Mail inbox management, satellite iMessages, a major redesign of the Photos app, and more.

iOS 18 will be released in less than 24 hours! 🚨 The update should be available starting at 10 a.m. PDT. Will you be updating? pic.twitter.com/odDI7Aa3XP — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 15, 2024

The update will be available for the following devices:

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (second generation or later)

iOS 18 will be available as a free software update on September 16. For those eager to try the new features early, the public beta is currently available at beta.apple.com.

Please note that some features may not be available in all countries, languages, or on all devices. For example, the Safari “Highlights” feature will only be available in English in the U.S., and the new live audio transcription in the Notes app will be accessible on iPhone 12 and later models in English across select countries, including Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, the U.K., and the U.S.

Additionally, Apple is introducing Apple Intelligence, a new generative AI feature integrated into most of its apps. This AI will assist in composing emails, responding to text messages with Smart Replies, and more.