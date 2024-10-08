The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has several barracks across the country, which serve as bases for various army units. Each barrack plays a significant role in supporting the national defense and maintaining order. Here’s a full list of KDF barracks in Kenya and their respective units.

2 Brigade 3rd Battalion, Kenya Rifles

This is Kenya’s oldest military unit, established in the 1880s. They are based in Lanet, Nakuru. Their color is red, and their motto is “Red Scarlets.” 5th Kenya Rifles

Located in Gilgil, their color is dark blue, and their unit motto is “Fighting Five.” 9 Kenya Rifles

Based at Moi Barracks in Eldoret, their color is orange. Their motto is “Orangers fire and war machines.” They won the end-year foot and drill competition in 2020. 21 Transport Company 22 Field Workshop 23 Ordnance Company 4 Brigade

The current Brigade Commander is Brigadier Lukas Kutto. 1st Battalion, Kenya Rifles

Based in Nanyuki, their motto is “Green Fire,” and their color is green. 7 Kenya Rifles

Located at Langata Barracks in Nairobi, their color is maroon. Their unit motto is “Maroon Commandos” and “Man to man I am the best.” 15th Kenya Rifles

Formed in the early 1990s, this unit is based in the coastal region and is currently housed at Mariakani Barracks. Their color is blue, and their motto is “Stay High.” 41 Transport Company 42 Field Workshop 43 Ordnance Company 6 Brigade

Formed in 2010, this brigade was relocated from Embakasi to Modika Barracks in Garissa. 17 Kenya Rifles

Established in 2011, they were stationed at Modika in late 2018. Known as the “Desert Rangers,” their color is purple, which changed from desert brown during the 2018 Jamhuri Day ceremonies. 19 Kenya Rifles

Located at Nyali Barracks, they are also known as the “Ash Warriors.” Their unit color is ash grey, and they formally received their Presidential and Regimental Colours during the 2021 Jamhuri Day ceremonies at Uhuru Gardens. 21 Kenya Rifles

Currently at Mariakani Barracks, they are set to move to Manda Bay in Lamu to collaborate with the Kenya Navy in providing security, especially in Boni Forest. 61 Transport Company 62 Field Workshop 63 Ordnance Company 8 Brigade

Brigadier David Chesire was appointed commandant of the brigade in August 2022. 23 Mechanised Infantry Battalion (23 MIB)

This battalion received their Presidential and Regimental Colours during the 2022 Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium. 25 MIB (Mechanised Infantry Battalion)

They officially received their Presidential and Regimental Colours during the 2023 Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi. They will be based in Baragoi, Samburu County. 27 MIB (Mechanised Infantry Battalion) 31 MIB (Mechanised Infantry Battalion) 110 Brigade 112 Brigade Army Special Operations Brigade (Kenya)

Established in 2020 under the command of Colonel John Njeru. 20 Parachute Battalion 30 Special Forces Battalion 40 Ranger Strike Force Battalion Special Operations Training School (SOTS) Kenya Army Artillery Brigade 66 Artillery Battalion 75 Artillery Battalion (Air Defence) 77 Artillery Battalion 88 Artillery Battalion School of Artillery Kenya Army Armoured Brigade 76 Armoured Recce Battalion (ARB) 78 Tank Battalion 81 Tank Battalion 86 Armoured Recce Battalion (ARB) 91 Tank Battalion School Of Armour Kenya Army Engineers Brigade 10 Engineers Battalion 12 Engineers Battalion Disaster Response Battalion School of Combat Engineering (SOCE) Kenya Army Corps of Signals (KACS) AHQ Signal Battalion School of Signals 1st Canine-K9 Regiment Directorate of Military Intelligence (Kenya) Military Intelligence Corps Long Range Surveillance Group School of Military Intelligence Joint Helicopter Command (Kenya)

This command replaced the disbanded 50 Air Cavalry Battalion.

Also Read: List Of 47 Counties In Kenya