    List Of KDF Barracks In Kenya

    Andrew Walyaula
    The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has several barracks across the country, which serve as bases for various army units. Each barrack plays a significant role in supporting the national defense and maintaining order. Here’s a full list of KDF barracks in Kenya and their respective units.

    1. 2 Brigade
    2. 3rd Battalion, Kenya Rifles
      This is Kenya’s oldest military unit, established in the 1880s. They are based in Lanet, Nakuru. Their color is red, and their motto is “Red Scarlets.”
    3. 5th Kenya Rifles
      Located in Gilgil, their color is dark blue, and their unit motto is “Fighting Five.”
    4. 9 Kenya Rifles
      Based at Moi Barracks in Eldoret, their color is orange. Their motto is “Orangers fire and war machines.” They won the end-year foot and drill competition in 2020.
    5. 21 Transport Company
    6. 22 Field Workshop
    7. 23 Ordnance Company
    8. 4 Brigade
      The current Brigade Commander is Brigadier Lukas Kutto.
    9. 1st Battalion, Kenya Rifles
      Based in Nanyuki, their motto is “Green Fire,” and their color is green.
    10. 7 Kenya Rifles
      Located at Langata Barracks in Nairobi, their color is maroon. Their unit motto is “Maroon Commandos” and “Man to man I am the best.”
    11. 15th Kenya Rifles
      Formed in the early 1990s, this unit is based in the coastal region and is currently housed at Mariakani Barracks. Their color is blue, and their motto is “Stay High.”
    12. 41 Transport Company
    13. 42 Field Workshop
    14. 43 Ordnance Company
    15. 6 Brigade
      Formed in 2010, this brigade was relocated from Embakasi to Modika Barracks in Garissa.
    16. 17 Kenya Rifles
      Established in 2011, they were stationed at Modika in late 2018. Known as the “Desert Rangers,” their color is purple, which changed from desert brown during the 2018 Jamhuri Day ceremonies.
    17. 19 Kenya Rifles
      Located at Nyali Barracks, they are also known as the “Ash Warriors.” Their unit color is ash grey, and they formally received their Presidential and Regimental Colours during the 2021 Jamhuri Day ceremonies at Uhuru Gardens.
    18. 21 Kenya Rifles
      Currently at Mariakani Barracks, they are set to move to Manda Bay in Lamu to collaborate with the Kenya Navy in providing security, especially in Boni Forest.
    19. 61 Transport Company
    20. 62 Field Workshop
    21. 63 Ordnance Company
    22. 8 Brigade
      Brigadier David Chesire was appointed commandant of the brigade in August 2022.
    23. 23 Mechanised Infantry Battalion (23 MIB)
      This battalion received their Presidential and Regimental Colours during the 2022 Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium.
    24. 25 MIB (Mechanised Infantry Battalion)
      They officially received their Presidential and Regimental Colours during the 2023 Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi. They will be based in Baragoi, Samburu County.
    25. 27 MIB (Mechanised Infantry Battalion)
    26. 31 MIB (Mechanised Infantry Battalion)
    27. 110 Brigade
    28. 112 Brigade
    29. Army Special Operations Brigade (Kenya)
      Established in 2020 under the command of Colonel John Njeru.
    30. 20 Parachute Battalion
    31. 30 Special Forces Battalion
    32. 40 Ranger Strike Force Battalion
    33. Special Operations Training School (SOTS)
    34. Kenya Army Artillery Brigade
    35. 66 Artillery Battalion
    36. 75 Artillery Battalion (Air Defence)
    37. 77 Artillery Battalion
    38. 88 Artillery Battalion
    39. School of Artillery
    40. Kenya Army Armoured Brigade
    41. 76 Armoured Recce Battalion (ARB)
    42. 78 Tank Battalion
    43. 81 Tank Battalion
    44. 86 Armoured Recce Battalion (ARB)
    45. 91 Tank Battalion
    46. School Of Armour
    47. Kenya Army Engineers Brigade
    48. 10 Engineers Battalion
    49. 12 Engineers Battalion
    50. Disaster Response Battalion
    51. School of Combat Engineering (SOCE)
    52. Kenya Army Corps of Signals (KACS)
    53. AHQ Signal Battalion
    54. School of Signals
    55. 1st Canine-K9 Regiment
    56. Directorate of Military Intelligence (Kenya)
    57. Military Intelligence Corps
    58. Long Range Surveillance Group
    59. School of Military Intelligence
    60. Joint Helicopter Command (Kenya)
      This command replaced the disbanded 50 Air Cavalry Battalion.

