Nairobi, the bustling capital of Kenya, offers an exciting selection of movie theatres for cinephiles and casual moviegoers alike. Whether you’re looking for the latest blockbusters, independent films, or local productions, the city has a variety of cinemas that cater to all tastes. Below is a detailed list of movie theatres in Nairobi where you can enjoy a top-notch cinematic experience.

Location: 20th Century Building, Mama Ngina Street

IMAX Kenya at 20th Century is one of the premier movie theatres in Nairobi, known for its state-of-the-art IMAX screen that provides an immersive viewing experience. With high-quality picture resolution, booming surround sound, and comfortable seating, it offers an unparalleled movie experience.

It offers IMAX 3D and 2D movie formats, blockbuster films, advanced booking options, and snack counters.

The massive screen and high-quality sound make it a favorite for action-packed films and visual spectacles. It’s perfect for moviegoers looking for a full cinematic experience.

Anga Sky Cinema

Location: Panari Sky Centre, Mombasa Road

Anga Sky Cinema, located in the Panari Sky Centre, offers a modern movie-watching experience with comfortable seating and a relaxing ambiance. The cinema screens a wide selection of films, including Hollywood blockbusters, Kenyan productions, and family-friendly movies.

It offers 3D and 2D movie screenings, family-friendly movies, affordable pricing, and nearby shopping and dining options.

Its convenient location on Mombasa Road and proximity to a range of amenities make it a popular choice for families and movie enthusiasts alike.

Prestige Cinema

Location: Prestige Plaza, Ngong Road

Prestige Cinema, nestled within Prestige Plaza, is a cozy and affordable cinema that caters to a wide audience. Known for screening the latest movies, it provides a pleasant viewing experience with modern amenities at competitive prices.

It offers 3D and 2D movie formats, affordable tickets, advanced booking, and convenient parking.

The location along Ngong Road, combined with affordable ticket prices, makes it a popular choice for students, families, and anyone looking for a budget-friendly cinema outing.

Anga Diamond Plaza

Location: Diamond Plaza, Parklands

Anga Diamond Plaza is one of the city’s beloved cinemas, situated in the vibrant Parklands area. It offers an intimate movie experience, screening the latest local and international films in both 2D and 3D formats.

It offers 2D and 3D movie screenings, a variety of snack options, and an intimate, family-friendly setting.

Its location in Diamond Plaza makes it accessible to Nairobi residents in the Parklands area, and its small size creates a more personal and relaxed movie experience.

Westgate Cinema

Location: Westgate Shopping Mall, Westlands

Westgate Cinema, located in the high-end Westgate Shopping Mall, offers an elegant movie experience. The cinema features plush seating, high-quality sound systems, and a carefully curated list of movies, making it a great spot for cinephiles.

It offers 3D and 2D movie screenings, high-end snack options, comfortable seating, and proximity to luxury shopping and dining options.

Westgate Cinema is known for its upscale environment, making it a top choice for those looking for a luxurious cinema outing.

Anga CBD Cinema

Location: Diamond Plaza, CBD, Nairobi

Anga CBD Cinema is a centrally located theatre that caters to moviegoers in the heart of the city. It screens the latest blockbusters and is known for offering a comfortable, accessible space for cinema lovers.

It offers 2D and 3D movie screenings, modern amenities, and close proximity to the bustling CBD.

Its central location makes it a convenient stop for city dwellers looking to catch the latest films after work or during their leisure time.

Fox Cineplex Sarit

Location: Sarit Centre, Westlands

Fox Cineplex Sarit is one of the longest-standing movie theatres in Nairobi, located inside the Sarit Centre in Westlands. Known for its modern amenities and wide selection of films, it has maintained its popularity among Nairobians for years.

It offers 3D and 2D screenings, a wide range of movie genres, comfortable seating, and snack counters.

With its location in one of Nairobi’s most popular malls, Fox Cineplex is a great option for those combining shopping, dining, and entertainment in one outing.

Century Cinemax Junction

Location: Junction Mall, Ngong Road

Century Cinemax at Junction Mall is a popular family-friendly cinema offering an excellent viewing experience. The cinema screens both 2D and 3D films and is equipped with modern sound and projection systems.

It offers 3D and 2D movie screenings, family-friendly films, kids’ films, and comfortable seats.

Its location in a busy shopping mall, combined with a variety of dining and entertainment options nearby, makes it a popular choice for families and casual moviegoers.

Anga Two Rivers Cinema

Location: Two Rivers Mall, Runda

Located in the expansive Two Rivers Mall, Anga Two Rivers Cinema provides a luxurious movie experience. With modern amenities, premium sound systems, and large screens, it caters to those seeking an upscale movie-going experience.

It offers 2D and 3D films, a VIP section, modern projection technology, and gourmet snack options.

The cinema’s premium offering, coupled with its location in one of Nairobi’s largest malls, makes it a hit with Nairobians looking for a high-end movie experience.

Planet Media Prestige

Location: Prestige Plaza, Ngong Road

Planet Media Prestige is another fantastic option located at Prestige Plaza. It screens local and international movies in a relaxed, comfortable setting, perfect for a casual movie day.

It offers comfortable seating, affordable ticket prices, and snack counters.

The budget-friendly pricing and convenient location along Ngong Road make it a preferred choice for those looking to enjoy a movie without breaking the bank.

