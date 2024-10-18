The job market in Kenya offers numerous opportunities for individuals looking for part-time work. With the rise of the gig economy, the need for flexible jobs has grown, allowing people to pursue careers that fit their schedules. Whether you are a student looking to earn extra income, a professional seeking additional work, or someone interested in working fewer hours, part-time jobs provide a viable option. Below is a list of part-time jobs in Kenya across various industries.

With the advancement of technology, online freelancing has gained massive popularity in Kenya. This form of part-time work allows individuals to offer their skills on a project basis, usually remotely.

Freelancing Jobs Content writing and blogging Web development and design Digital marketing and SEO Graphic design Virtual assistance Transcription Data entry Social media management



Upwork, Freelancer, Fiverr, and Kuhustle are popular freelancing platforms where you can showcase your skills and get hired for part-time work.

Teaching and Tutoring

Teaching is a part-time job in high demand in Kenya, especially with the rise of private tutoring and online education. Whether it’s teaching academic subjects, offering language lessons, or tutoring for exams like KCSE, teaching provides flexible working hours.

Teaching Roles Private tutoring (in-person or online) Online teaching (e.g., English as a second language on platforms like Preply) Part-time lecturer positions in universities or colleges Coaching and mentoring in specialized subjects (e.g., music, art)



This job is ideal for individuals with expertise in a particular subject or skill, offering opportunities to earn extra income while imparting knowledge.

Retail and Sales

Retail and sales jobs often offer part-time positions, especially in busy retail centers, supermarkets, and small businesses. Many retail stores require extra help during peak hours, weekends, or during holidays.

Roles Sales assistants in shops and supermarkets Cashiers Customer service representatives Brand ambassadors and product promoters Stock management



Part-time retail and sales jobs are a good fit for students, fresh graduates, or individuals who want to work flexible hours while interacting with customers.

Event Planning and Coordination

Kenya’s event industry is booming, offering many part-time jobs in event planning and coordination. From weddings and corporate functions to music concerts and festivals, there is a demand for individuals who can assist in the organization and execution of these events.

Roles Event assistants (helping with setup, decoration, and logistics) Ushers and customer support staff Sound and lighting technicians Catering staff DJs and entertainers



Event-related jobs are perfect for individuals with excellent organizational skills and those who enjoy working in dynamic environments, particularly over the weekends or during holidays.

Driving and Delivery Services

With the rise of online shopping, delivery services have seen exponential growth, creating part-time job opportunities for drivers and delivery personnel. Platforms like Uber, Bolt, and Glovo have also made it easy for Kenyans to work part-time as drivers or delivery personnel.

Roles Uber or Bolt driver Food delivery (e.g., Glovo, UberEats) Courier services (small packages and parcels) Ride-hailing services (e.g., boda boda riders for UberBoda and BoltBoda)



Driving and delivery services provide flexible schedules, allowing individuals to work during their free time while earning a competitive income.

Part-Time Customer Service

Many companies in Kenya hire part-time customer service representatives to handle inquiries, resolve customer issues, and manage communications. These jobs often offer flexibility, with shifts scheduled for evenings, weekends, or peak business hours.

Roles Call center agent Chat support representative Email support assistant Front desk receptionist



Part-time customer service jobs are suitable for individuals with good communication skills and those looking to gain experience in customer relations.

Social Media Management

With businesses increasingly relying on social media to market their products and engage with customers, part-time social media management has become a popular job in Kenya. Social media managers are responsible for creating content, engaging with followers, and monitoring online presence.

Roles Social media content creator Community manager (engaging with users and responding to messages) Influencer marketing assistant Social media campaign strategist



Part-time social media jobs are ideal for individuals with a strong understanding of digital marketing, social media trends, and creative content creation.

Photography and Videography

Freelance photography and videography are great part-time jobs for individuals with skills in visual storytelling. Events like weddings, corporate functions, and parties often require photographers and videographers for a few hours or days.

Roles Event photographer or videographer Freelance photographer for personal shoots, such as portraits or family photos Product photography for businesses Video editing and production for social media or YouTube



Photography and videography part-time jobs are perfect for those with creative skills and experience with cameras and editing software.

Fitness Instructor or Personal Trainer

The health and fitness industry in Kenya is growing rapidly, and there is a demand for part-time fitness instructors and personal trainers. Many people prefer working with personal trainers who can tailor workouts to their needs while offering flexible schedules.

Roles Gym instructor Yoga, Zumba, or aerobics instructor Personal trainer for private sessions Freelance fitness coach offering training plans online



This job is perfect for individuals passionate about fitness, wellness, and helping others achieve their fitness goals.

Food Business and Catering

The food industry offers numerous part-time opportunities in Kenya, from street food vendors to small catering businesses. With a growing demand for catering at events and an increasing interest in food delivery services, this industry offers flexibility and the potential for growth.

Roles Part-time chef or caterer for events Food delivery service (working with apps like Glovo or UberEats) Street food vendor Baking and selling pastries, cakes, or homemade meals



Part-time food business jobs are suitable for individuals with culinary skills or a passion for cooking and those looking to start a side business.

Cleaning Services

Many Kenyans are turning to cleaning services for homes, offices, and events. Cleaning companies often offer part-time positions for individuals who can work during specific hours, such as mornings or weekends.

Roles Home cleaner (working for cleaning companies or on a freelance basis) Office cleaner Event cleanup services Laundry and ironing services



Cleaning services offer flexible hours, making it ideal for individuals who want to supplement their income while managing other responsibilities.

Babysitting and Childcare

Childcare services are in demand in Kenya, especially for working parents who need someone to watch their children for a few hours a day. Babysitting is a flexible, part-time job that can be scheduled around school or other commitments.

Roles Babysitter for private families Nanny for part-time care Childcare assistant in daycare centers



Babysitting and childcare jobs are ideal for individuals who enjoy working with children and are looking for flexible, part-time employment.

