List of Sacked Cabinet Secretaries 

President William Ruto Thursday dissolved his cabinet in what was seen as pressure over the anti tax protests.

He said the position of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua will not be touched.

He said during this process, the operations of government will continue uninterrupted under the guidance of Principal Secretaries and other relevant officials.

“I have, in line with the powers given to me by Article 152(1) and 152(5)(b) of the Constitution and Section 12 of the Office of the Attorney-General Act, decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General from the Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs,” he said.

Here is a list of Cabinet Secretaries dismissed by Ruto with immediate effect.

Attorney General; Justin Muturi.

(I) Njuguna Ndung’u: National Treasury and Planning

(II) Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen: Roads and Transport

(III) Aisha Jumwa: Gender, Culture, the Arts & Heritage

(IV) Aden Duale: Defence

(V) Alice Wahome: Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development

(VI) (Dr.) Alfred Mutua, EGH: Tourism & Wildlife

(VII) Moses K. Kuria; Public Service, Performance & Delivery Management

(VIII) Rebecca Miano: Investments, Trade & Industry

(IX) Kithure Kindiki: Interior and National Administration

(X) Roselinda Soipan Tuya: Environment and Forestry

(XI) Zachariah Mwangi Njeru: Water, Sanitation & Irrigation

(XII) Peninah Malonza, OGW: East African Community, The ASALs & Regional Development

(XIII) Mithika Linturi: Agriculture and Livestock Development

(XIV) Ezekiel Machogu: Education

(XV) Davis Chirchir: Energy and Petroleum

(XVI) Ababu Namwamba: Youth Affairs and Sports

(XVII) Simon Chelugui: Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development

(XVIII) Salim Mvurya: Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs

(XIX) Florence Bore: Labour and Social Protection

(XX) Eliud Owalo: Information, Communications and the Digital Economy

(XXI) Susan Nakhumicha Wafula: Health

(XXII) Mercy Kiiru Wanjau: Secretary to the Cabinet.