List Of UK Prime Ministers

The United Kingdom (UK) has had a long and storied history of leadership, marked by an evolving political landscape shaped by its prime ministers. From the 18th century to the present, UK prime ministers have guided the country through wars, revolutions, and significant social and economic changes. Below is a chronologically list all UK prime ministers, highlighting their time in office, major achievements, and notable challenges.

Sir Robert Walpole (1721–1742)

Widely regarded as the first de facto prime minister, Sir Robert Walpole held the longest tenure in British history. His time in office was characterized by peace and prosperity, and he worked to stabilize the British economy after the South Sea Bubble crash.

Spencer Compton, Earl of Wilmington (1742–1743)

Wilmington’s brief tenure was marked by political instability, and his premiership is remembered as a transitional period following Walpole’s long administration.

Henry Pelham (1743–1754)

Pelham oversaw a period of peace and financial reform in Britain. His administration reduced the national debt and reformed the taxation system, helping to stabilize the British economy.

Thomas Pelham-Holles, Duke of Newcastle (1754–1756, 1757–1762)

Newcastle served two non-consecutive terms and presided over much of the Seven Years’ War. His second term ended in political controversy, and he was forced to resign.

William Cavendish, Duke of Devonshire (1756–1757)

Devonshire’s short tenure was largely a caretaker administration during the height of the Seven Years’ War. He helped stabilize the government but resigned after less than a year.

John Stuart, Earl of Bute (1762–1763)

Bute was the first prime minister to come from Scotland following the Act of Union. His tenure was controversial due to his handling of the Treaty of Paris (1763), which ended the Seven Years’ War, and his perceived favoritism by King George III.

George Grenville (1763–1765)

Grenville’s premiership was marked by the imposition of the Stamp Act on the American colonies, which fueled discontent and set the stage for the American Revolution.

Charles Watson-Wentworth, Marquess of Rockingham (1765–1766, 1782)

Rockingham served two non-consecutive terms. His first administration saw the repeal of the unpopular Stamp Act, while his second, much shorter tenure focused on ending the American War of Independence.

William Pitt the Elder, Earl of Chatham (1766–1768)

Pitt was one of Britain’s most revered statesmen. His administration was marked by military successes, including victories in the Seven Years’ War, though ill health limited his effectiveness as prime minister.

Augustus FitzRoy, Duke of Grafton (1768–1770)

Grafton’s administration was defined by political instability and growing tensions with the American colonies. His handling of colonial issues contributed to his downfall.

Frederick North, Lord North (1770–1782)

Lord North is best known for his role in the American Revolution. His administration imposed the Coercive Acts, which further strained relations with the American colonies and eventually led to their independence.

William Petty, Earl of Shelburne (1782–1783)

Shelburne’s brief tenure was marked by the negotiation of peace terms with the American colonies following the War of Independence.

William Cavendish-Bentinck, Duke of Portland (1783, 1807–1809)

Portland served two non-consecutive terms. His first term was brief, while his second saw Britain embroiled in the Napoleonic Wars.

William Pitt the Younger (1783–1801, 1804–1806)

Pitt the Younger became the youngest prime minister at age 24 and was one of the most influential figures in British history. He served two terms, during which he oversaw significant reforms in taxation, finance, and war efforts against Napoleonic France.

Henry Addington (1801–1804)

Addington’s term was primarily focused on domestic issues, but he also oversaw a brief peace with France during the Napoleonic Wars.

Charles James Fox (1806)

Fox’s brief premiership, part of a coalition government, was marked by efforts to negotiate peace with Napoleon. His health failed, and he died in office.

William Grenville, Baron Grenville (1806–1807)

Grenville led the “Ministry of All the Talents,” which focused on reform and opposition to slavery. His administration, however, was short-lived due to opposition from King George III.

Spencer Perceval (1809–1812)

Perceval is the only British prime minister to be assassinated while in office. His premiership was focused on Britain’s participation in the Napoleonic Wars.

Robert Jenkinson, Earl of Liverpool (1812–1827)

Liverpool’s long administration saw the end of the Napoleonic Wars, the Congress of Vienna, and the beginning of significant social and political reforms in Britain.

George Canning (1827)

Canning’s short-lived premiership was marked by efforts to modernize British foreign policy, but his death just months after taking office ended his term abruptly.

Frederick Robinson, Viscount Goderich (1827–1828)

Goderich’s tenure lasted less than a year, as he struggled to maintain control of his government.

Arthur Wellesley, Duke of Wellington (1828–1830, 1834)

Wellington, famed for his victory over Napoleon at Waterloo, served as prime minister twice. His first term saw the passage of the Catholic Emancipation Act, though he faced opposition for resisting further reforms.

Charles Grey, Earl Grey (1830–1834)

Earl Grey’s administration is best known for the passage of the Reform Act of 1832, which extended the franchise and began modernizing Britain’s electoral system.

William Lamb, Viscount Melbourne (1834, 1835–1841)

Melbourne was Queen Victoria’s first prime minister and a key figure during the early years of her reign. His government focused on social reforms, but he struggled to maintain a stable majority.

Robert Peel (1834–1835, 1841–1846)

Peel is best remembered for his role in creating the modern Conservative Party and the Metropolitan Police Force. His administration saw the repeal of the Corn Laws, a key moment in British free trade policy.

John Russell, Earl Russell (1846–1852, 1865–1866)

Russell’s first term focused on social reforms and free trade, while his second term saw efforts to extend the franchise further, though he was forced to resign before achieving it.

Edward Smith-Stanley, Earl of Derby (1852, 1858–1859, 1866–1868)

Derby served three non-consecutive terms and is best known for passing the Second Reform Act, which extended the vote to a larger portion of the male population.

Benjamin Disraeli (1868, 1874–1880)

Disraeli, a towering figure in British politics, is remembered for his rivalry with Gladstone and his focus on imperial expansion. His second term saw the passage of the Public Health Act and an expansion of the British Empire.

William Ewart Gladstone (1868–1874, 1880–1885, 1886, 1892–1894)

Gladstone served four terms as prime minister and was known for his progressive policies, including Irish Home Rule and educational reforms. His long rivalry with Disraeli shaped British politics in the late 19th century.

Archibald Primrose, Earl of Rosebery (1894–1895)

Rosebery’s short-lived term was marked by his attempts to modernize British foreign policy, though his government struggled with internal divisions.

Robert Gascoyne-Cecil, Marquess of Salisbury (1885–1886, 1886–1892, 1895–1902)

Salisbury served three terms and focused on British imperialism and maintaining Britain’s global influence. He was the last prime minister to sit in the House of Lords.

Arthur Balfour (1902–1905)

Balfour’s administration focused on education reform and defense, but it was marred by political divisions over trade policy, leading to his resignation.

Henry Campbell-Bannerman (1905–1908)

Campbell-Bannerman’s government is remembered for its commitment to social reform and the limitation of the House of Lords’ power.

H. H. Asquith (1908–1916)

Asquith’s premiership saw the passage of landmark social reforms and the beginning of World War I. However, his leadership during the war faced criticism, leading to his replacement by Lloyd George.

David Lloyd George (1916–1922)

Lloyd George led Britain through the latter part of World War I and played a key role in negotiating the Treaty of Versailles. His post-war government faced challenges in rebuilding the economy and maintaining political stability.

Andrew Bonar Law (1922–1923)

Bonar Law’s brief term was cut short by ill health, and he resigned less than a year after taking office.

Stanley Baldwin (1923–1924, 1924–1929, 1935–1937)

Baldwin’s three terms as prime minister were marked by efforts to modernize Britain’s economy and avoid war, though he was criticized for his handling of the Great Depression and the rise of Nazi Germany.

Ramsay MacDonald (1924, 1929–1935)

MacDonald became the first Labour prime minister, though his second term saw him leading a National Government during the Great Depression. His leadership during the economic crisis remains controversial.

Neville Chamberlain (1937–1940)

Chamberlain is best remembered for his policy of appeasement toward Nazi Germany, culminating in the Munich Agreement of 1938. His resignation came after the outbreak of World War II.

Winston Churchill (1940–1945, 1951–1955)

Churchill’s leadership during World War II made him one of Britain’s most iconic prime ministers. His wartime speeches and determination are credited with helping to unite the nation against the Axis powers.

Clement Attlee (1945–1951)

Attlee’s government saw the creation of the National Health Service (NHS) and the nationalization of key industries. His premiership marked the beginning of Britain’s welfare state.

Anthony Eden (1955–1957)

Eden’s term is largely remembered for the Suez Crisis, a military and political failure that damaged Britain’s global standing.

Harold Macmillan (1957–1963)

Macmillan’s premiership saw economic growth and decolonization. He famously declared that Britons had “never had it so good,” though his government faced increasing political instability.

Alec Douglas-Home (1963–1964)

Douglas-Home’s brief term saw him attempt to modernize the Conservative Party, but he was defeated in the 1964 general election.

Harold Wilson (1964–1970, 1974–1976)

Wilson’s two terms as prime minister saw significant social reforms, including the decriminalization of homosexuality, the abolition of capital punishment, and comprehensive educational reforms.

Edward Heath (1970–1974)

Heath’s premiership was defined by his decision to take Britain into the European Economic Community (EEC) and his handling of industrial unrest and inflation.

James Callaghan (1976–1979)

Callaghan’s term was marked by economic turmoil and widespread strikes during the “Winter of Discontent,” which contributed to his government’s fall.

Margaret Thatcher (1979–1990)

Thatcher was Britain’s first female prime minister and a transformative figure in British politics. Her free-market policies, dubbed “Thatcherism,” reshaped the British economy, though her administration was divisive. She led Britain to victory in the Falklands War and was instrumental in ending the Cold War.

John Major (1990–1997)

Major’s government saw Britain’s exit from the European Exchange Rate Mechanism and efforts to modernize the Conservative Party, though he struggled with internal divisions and economic challenges.

Tony Blair (1997–2007)

Blair’s “New Labour” government is remembered for its social reforms, including devolution for Scotland and Wales, the introduction of the minimum wage, and public sector modernization. His decision to support the U.S. in the Iraq War remains controversial.

Gordon Brown (2007–2010)

Brown’s premiership was dominated by the global financial crisis of 2008. His administration introduced significant economic interventions, though his leadership style was criticized.

David Cameron (2010–2016)

Cameron’s government oversaw austerity measures in response to the financial crisis and a significant overhaul of welfare and public services. He resigned following the Brexit referendum in 2016, where the UK voted to leave the European Union.

Theresa May (2016–2019)

May’s tenure was dominated by her attempts to negotiate the terms of the UK’s exit from the European Union. Despite multiple efforts, she failed to secure parliamentary support for her Brexit deal, leading to her resignation.

Boris Johnson (2019–2022)

Johnson’s leadership saw the finalization of Brexit and a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. His government implemented stringent lockdowns and launched a vaccination campaign, though his handling of the pandemic and internal scandals led to his resignation.

Liz Truss (2022)

Truss’s short and turbulent tenure saw an economic crisis triggered by her tax-cutting policies. Her government lasted just 49 days, the shortest in British history, and she resigned amid political and financial instability.

Rishi Sunak (2022–2024)

Sunak became the first British prime minister of South Asian descent and the first Hindu prime minister. His government has focused on addressing the economic challenges post-pandemic, including inflation and rising living costs.

57. Keir Starmer (2024 – present)

