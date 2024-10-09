Close Menu
    List Of Universities In Kenya

    Kenya has established itself as a beacon of higher education in East Africa, boasting over 30 institutions for higher learning that are renowned for their academic excellence. These universities are dedicated to providing quality education and research opportunities, ensuring that their graduates are well-prepared for the challenges of the modern world. With a focus on innovation and critical thinking, Kenyan universities are increasingly recognized on a global scale, with learning standards that align closely with some of the top universities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and China.

    The landscape of higher education in Kenya is diverse, encompassing a range of programs and disciplines. From traditional public universities to chartered private institutions and specialized colleges, students can find a variety of options that cater to their academic interests and career aspirations. This dynamic educational environment not only contributes to personal and professional growth but also fosters a culture of inquiry and creativity among learners. Below is a list of Universities in Kenya.

    List of Public Universities in Kenya

    1. University of Nairobi (UoN) – established 1970 and chartered 2013
    2. Moi University (MU) – established 1984 and chartered 2013
    3. Kenyatta University (KU) – established 1985 and chartered 2013
    4. Egerton University (EU) – established 1987 and chartered 2013
    5. Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) – established 1994 and chartered 2013
    6. Maseno University (MSU) – established 2001 and chartered 2013
    7. Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) – established 2007 and chartered 2013
    8. Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (DKUT) – 2012
    9. Chuka University (CU) – 2013
    10. Technical University of Kenya (TUK) – 2013
    11. Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) – 2013
    12. Pwani University (PU) – 2013
    13. Kisii University (EU) – 2013
    14. University of Eldoret – 2013
    15. Maasai Mara University – 2013
    16. Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology – 2013
    17. Laikipia University – 2013
    18. South Eastern Kenya University – 2013
    19. Meru University of Science and Technology – 2013
    20. Multimedia University of Kenya – 2013
    21. University of Kabianga – 2013
    22. Karatina University – 2013

    Public University Constituent Colleges

    These colleges have been established by legal order upon meeting set minimum standards by the Commission for University Education:

    1. Murang’a University College (JKUAT) – 2011
    2. Machakos University College (UoN) – 2011
    3. The Co-operative University College of Kenya (JKUAT) – 2011
    4. Embu University College (UoN) – 2011
    5. Kirinyaga University College (KU) – 2011
    6. Rongo University College (MU) – 2011
    7. Kibabii University (KIBU) – 2011
    8. Garissa University College (EU) – 2011
    9. Taita Taveta University College (JKUAT) – 2011

    Chartered Private Universities

    These universities have met the set standards for full university accreditation:

    1. University of Eastern Africa, Baraton – 1991
    2. Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) – 1992
    3. Scott Theological College – 1992
    4. Daystar University – 1994
    5. United States International University – 1999
    6. Africa Nazarene University – 2002
    7. Kenya Methodist University – 2006
    8. St. Paul’s University – 2007
    9. Pan Africa Christian University – 2008
    10. Strathmore University – 2008
    11. Kabarak University – 2008
    12. Mount Kenya University – 2011
    13. Africa International University – 2011
    14. Kenya Highlands Evangelical University – 2011
    15. Great Lakes University of Kisumu (GLUK) – 2012
    16. KCA University – 2013
    17. Adventist University of Africa – 2013

    Private University Constituent Colleges

    1. Hekima University College (CUEA)
    2. Tangaza University College (CUEA)
    3. Marist International University College (CUEA)
    4. Regina Pacis University College (CUEA)
    5. Uzima University College (CUEA)

    Private Universities with Letter of Interim Authority (LIA)

    These universities operate with Letters of Interim Authority from CUE and are working towards full accreditation:

    1. Kiriri Women’s University of Science and Technology – 2002
    2. Aga Khan University – 2002
    3. Gretsa University – 2006
    4. UMMA University – 2013
    5. Presbyterian University of East Africa – 2008
    6. Adventist University – 2009
    7. Inoorero University – 2009
    8. The East African University – 2010
    9. GENCO University – 2010
    10. Management University of Africa – 2011
    11. Riara University – 2012
    12. Pioneer International University – 2012

    Registered Private Universities

    These institutions existed before the establishment of the Commission for Higher Education in 1985 and are at various stages of development:

    1. Nairobi International School of Theology
    2. East Africa School of Theology

