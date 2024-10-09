Kenya has established itself as a beacon of higher education in East Africa, boasting over 30 institutions for higher learning that are renowned for their academic excellence. These universities are dedicated to providing quality education and research opportunities, ensuring that their graduates are well-prepared for the challenges of the modern world. With a focus on innovation and critical thinking, Kenyan universities are increasingly recognized on a global scale, with learning standards that align closely with some of the top universities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and China.

The landscape of higher education in Kenya is diverse, encompassing a range of programs and disciplines. From traditional public universities to chartered private institutions and specialized colleges, students can find a variety of options that cater to their academic interests and career aspirations. This dynamic educational environment not only contributes to personal and professional growth but also fosters a culture of inquiry and creativity among learners. Below is a list of Universities in Kenya.

List of Public Universities in Kenya

University of Nairobi (UoN) – established 1970 and chartered 2013 Moi University (MU) – established 1984 and chartered 2013 Kenyatta University (KU) – established 1985 and chartered 2013 Egerton University (EU) – established 1987 and chartered 2013 Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) – established 1994 and chartered 2013 Maseno University (MSU) – established 2001 and chartered 2013 Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) – established 2007 and chartered 2013 Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (DKUT) – 2012 Chuka University (CU) – 2013 Technical University of Kenya (TUK) – 2013 Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) – 2013 Pwani University (PU) – 2013 Kisii University (EU) – 2013 University of Eldoret – 2013 Maasai Mara University – 2013 Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology – 2013 Laikipia University – 2013 South Eastern Kenya University – 2013 Meru University of Science and Technology – 2013 Multimedia University of Kenya – 2013 University of Kabianga – 2013 Karatina University – 2013

Public University Constituent Colleges

These colleges have been established by legal order upon meeting set minimum standards by the Commission for University Education:

Murang’a University College (JKUAT) – 2011 Machakos University College (UoN) – 2011 The Co-operative University College of Kenya (JKUAT) – 2011 Embu University College (UoN) – 2011 Kirinyaga University College (KU) – 2011 Rongo University College (MU) – 2011 Kibabii University (KIBU) – 2011 Garissa University College (EU) – 2011 Taita Taveta University College (JKUAT) – 2011

Chartered Private Universities

These universities have met the set standards for full university accreditation:

University of Eastern Africa, Baraton – 1991 Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) – 1992 Scott Theological College – 1992 Daystar University – 1994 United States International University – 1999 Africa Nazarene University – 2002 Kenya Methodist University – 2006 St. Paul’s University – 2007 Pan Africa Christian University – 2008 Strathmore University – 2008 Kabarak University – 2008 Mount Kenya University – 2011 Africa International University – 2011 Kenya Highlands Evangelical University – 2011 Great Lakes University of Kisumu (GLUK) – 2012 KCA University – 2013 Adventist University of Africa – 2013

Private University Constituent Colleges

Hekima University College (CUEA) Tangaza University College (CUEA) Marist International University College (CUEA) Regina Pacis University College (CUEA) Uzima University College (CUEA)

Private Universities with Letter of Interim Authority (LIA)

These universities operate with Letters of Interim Authority from CUE and are working towards full accreditation:

Kiriri Women’s University of Science and Technology – 2002 Aga Khan University – 2002 Gretsa University – 2006 UMMA University – 2013 Presbyterian University of East Africa – 2008 Adventist University – 2009 Inoorero University – 2009 The East African University – 2010 GENCO University – 2010 Management University of Africa – 2011 Riara University – 2012 Pioneer International University – 2012

Registered Private Universities

These institutions existed before the establishment of the Commission for Higher Education in 1985 and are at various stages of development:

Nairobi International School of Theology East Africa School of Theology

