Nairobi, the bustling capital of Kenya, offers a wide array of family-friendly attractions that cater to all ages. Whether you are looking for outdoor adventures, educational experiences, or simply a fun day out with the kids, Nairobi has something for everyone. This list of family-friendly places in Nairobi highlights the best spots where families can bond, explore nature, and create lasting memories.

Nairobi National Park is a must-visit destination for families. Located just a short drive from the city center, this wildlife park offers a unique opportunity to see Kenya’s iconic animals, including lions, rhinos, giraffes, and zebras, in their natural habitat.

The park is perfect for a family safari drive where children can experience the thrill of spotting wildlife. With picnic sites and open areas for children to play, it’s a great way to connect with nature while staying close to the city.

Why Visit: Close proximity to the city, abundance of wildlife, ideal for family safaris.

David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is a world-renowned elephant orphanage where rescued baby elephants are cared for and rehabilitated before being reintroduced to the wild.

Families can visit the orphanage during public viewing hours to watch baby elephants being fed and playing in the mud. It’s a heartwarming and educational experience for kids, allowing them to learn about wildlife conservation and the importance of protecting endangered species.

Why Visit: Educational for children, opportunity to see baby elephants up close, supports conservation efforts.

Giraffe Centre

The Giraffe Centre in Nairobi is a fun and interactive conservation center that allows families to get up close and personal with the endangered Rothschild giraffes.

Children will love feeding the giraffes from a raised platform, and the center also offers educational talks on giraffe conservation. The center is also home to nature trails where families can take a walk and explore the local flora and fauna.

Why Visit: Close interaction with giraffes, educational experience, suitable for all ages.

Karura Forest

Karura Forest is an urban green space that offers a peaceful escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. With walking trails, bike paths, picnic spots, and scenic waterfalls, it’s a great place for a family day out.

Families can enjoy a range of activities, including nature walks, cycling, bird watching, and even tree climbing. There’s plenty of open space for children to run around, and the serene environment makes it an ideal spot for a family picnic.

Why Visit: Variety of outdoor activities, beautiful natural setting, perfect for nature-loving families.

Nairobi Safari Walk

Located at the entrance of Nairobi National Park, the Nairobi Safari Walk is a family-friendly wildlife education center that offers a glimpse of Kenya’s diverse ecosystems and wildlife.

The raised boardwalk takes families through different habitats where they can see animals such as lions, cheetahs, rhinos, and leopards. It’s a great way for children to learn about Kenya’s wildlife in a controlled and safe environment.

Why Visit: Educational, accessible for young children, a variety of animals on display.

Bomas of Kenya

Bomas of Kenya is a cultural center that showcases Kenya’s rich cultural heritage through traditional dance performances, music, and exhibits of various Kenyan ethnic communities.

Families can enjoy vibrant traditional dances from different Kenyan tribes, giving children a taste of Kenya’s cultural diversity. The traditional homesteads (Bomas) allow visitors to see how different communities lived in the past.

Why Visit: Cultural education, interactive performances, family-friendly atmosphere.

Nairobi National Museum

The Nairobi National Museum is a fantastic place for families to learn about Kenya’s history, culture, and natural heritage. The museum houses a wide range of exhibits, including fossils, ancient artifacts, and displays on Kenya’s rich biodiversity.

Children will be fascinated by the life-size dinosaur skeletons and the section dedicated to early human evolution. The adjacent Snake Park is also a fun attraction where kids can learn about reptiles and amphibians.

Why Visit: Educational, variety of exhibits, adjacent to Snake Park for added fun.

Paradise Lost

Paradise Lost is a scenic picnic and recreational site located in Kiambu, just outside Nairobi. It is home to caves, a waterfall, and plenty of outdoor activities, making it a perfect spot for a family day out.

Families can explore the ancient caves, enjoy a boat ride on the lake, or take a nature walk through the forest. There are also options for horse riding, camel rides, and picnics, ensuring that children have plenty of fun activities to choose from.

Why Visit: Variety of activities, beautiful natural setting, suitable for all age groups.

Village Market

Village Market is a family-friendly shopping mall that offers much more than just shopping. With a range of entertainment facilities, restaurants, and play areas, it’s a great spot for a day out with the kids.

The mall features a bowling alley, mini-golf, and an arcade, offering hours of fun for children. The food court has a wide variety of family-friendly dining options, and there are often events and activities for kids, especially during weekends.

Why Visit: Fun indoor activities, family-friendly dining options, convenient for shopping and entertainment.

Oloolua Nature Trail

The Oloolua Nature Trail is a hidden gem located in the Karen area of Nairobi. It offers a tranquil and scenic environment, perfect for a family hike or nature walk.

Families can enjoy walking along the 5-kilometer trail that passes through indigenous forests, bamboo groves, and a scenic waterfall. There’s also a cave and picnic spots where families can relax and enjoy the natural surroundings.

Why Visit: Peaceful environment, suitable for outdoor-loving families, scenic trails and waterfalls.

Splash Waterworld

Splash Waterworld is a popular water park in Nairobi that offers a range of fun water activities for families. It’s a great place for children to cool off and enjoy water slides, pools, and other water-based attractions.

With pools and water slides for all ages, Splash Waterworld is a fun-filled day out for families. There are also play areas, picnic spots, and food stalls, ensuring that the whole family can enjoy a relaxing day by the water.

Why Visit: Fun water activities, suitable for all ages, family-friendly amenities.

