Liza Minnelli Siblings: Getting to Know you Luft Siblings

Liza Minnelli, born on March 12, 1946, in Hollywood, California, is an American actress, singer, and dancer.

As the daughter of iconic actress and singer Judy Garland and acclaimed director Vincente Minnelli, Liza was destined for a life in the entertainment industry.

From her early years, she was immersed in the world of show business, making her film debut at just 14 months old in In the Good Old Summertime (1949), alongside her mother.

Liza carved out her own legacy, becoming one of the few performers to achieve EGOT status, an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, while establishing herself as a cultural icon, particularly within the gay community.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Liza has three half-siblings, each connected to her through her parents’ subsequent marriages.

From her mother Judy Garland’s marriage to producer Sidney Luft, Liza has two half-siblings, namely Lorna Luft, born November 21, 1952, and Joey Luft, born March 29, 1955.

Lorna followed in the family’s footsteps, pursuing a career as an actress and singer.

She debuted at age 11 on The Judy Garland Show, singing “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” and later performed in theater productions and authored books, including Me and My Shadows: A Family Memoir (1998), which inspired an Emmy-winning miniseries.

Joey Luft, Liza’s half-brother, also performed as a child on The Judy Garland Show but has largely stayed out of the public eye.

He pursued interests in photography and sound, contributing to productions honoring his mother, such as A Judy Garland Concert with Joey Luft in 2014.

Also Read: Vadim Nemkov Siblings: All About Viktor Aleksandrovich Nemkov

Liza’s third half-sibling, Christiane Nina “Tina Nina” Minnelli, was born on May 20, 1955, to her father Vincente Minnelli and his second wife, Georgette Magnani.

Unlike her siblings, Tina Nina has avoided the spotlight, leading a private life.

Career

After moving to New York City at 16, Minnelli began as a musical theater actress, making her professional stage debut in the Off-Broadway revival of Best Foot Forward (1963).

Her breakthrough came with the Broadway musical Flora the Red Menace (1965), earning her a Tony Award at age 19, making her the youngest actress to win in that category.

Her collaboration with songwriters John Kander and Fred Ebb produced iconic performances, including her role as Sally Bowles in the 1972 film Cabaret, which won her an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Liza’s film career includes notable roles in The Sterile Cuckoo (1969), earning an Oscar nomination, New York, New York (1977), and Arthur (1981).

Her television work, such as the Emmy-winning special Liza with a Z (1972), and her recurring role as Lucille Austero in Arrested Development (2003–2013), showcased her versatility.

As a singer, she recorded albums like Liza! Liza! (1964) and performed in legendary concerts, including sold-out shows at Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall.

Despite health challenges in later years, including vocal cord issues and rehabilitation for substance abuse, Liza has continued to perform, focusing on intimate retrospectives.

Her 2024 documentary, Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, chronicles her enduring legacy.

Accolades

Minnelli is one of the few performers to achieve EGOT status, having won an Academy Award for Cabaret (1972), an Emmy for Liza with a Z (1972), two honorary Grammy Awards (including a Grammy Legend Award), and four Tony Awards: Best Actress in a Musical for Flora the Red Menace (1965) and The Act (1977), and Special Tony Awards for Liza at the Winter Garden (1974) and Liza at the Palace! (2009).

She also received two Golden Globe Awards for Cabaret and A Matter of Time (1976), a BAFTA Award for Cabaret, and was named a Knight of the French Legion of Honour.

Her Razzie Award for Arthur 2: On the Rocks (1988) adds a quirky note to her collection, making her a rare “R.E.G.O.T.” recipient.