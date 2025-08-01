Liza Soberano Siblings: A Look at the Actress’ Family Tree

Hope Elizabeth Soberano, known professionally as Liza Soberano, is a Filipino-American actress and model born on January 4, 1998, in Santa Clara, California.

With a captivating presence and undeniable talent, she has become one of the most recognizable figures in Philippine entertainment.

Raised in a blended family, Soberano’s journey from a young model to a celebrated actress reflects her resilience and dedication.

She began her career at age thirteen after relocating to the Philippines, where she quickly rose to prominence through her roles in television and film.

Liza grew up in a large, blended family with seven half-siblings from her parents’ subsequent marriages after their separation when she was young.

Her father, John Castillo Soberano, a Filipino from Pangasinan, and her mother, Jacqulyn Elizabeth Hanley, an American from San Jose, California, each remarried, resulting in a diverse family dynamic.

From her father’s side, Soberano has three half-siblings, namely Justin David Soberano, Rianne Soberano, and John Soberano.

Justin David, the eldest of her siblings, is a professional basketball player in the Philippines, and Liza has often spoken about her close bond with him, describing him as a significant figure in her life.

From her mother’s side, she has four half-siblings, Leilani Sue Elizabeth Osorno, Nathaniel Larry Osorno, Dustin David Nguyen, and Jaden Parker Nguyen.

Career

Soberano’s career began in the Philippines after she moved to Quezon City at age ten to live with her father and relatives.

Discovered by a talent scout on social media, she started modeling at thirteen, appearing in television commercials and print media.

Her acting debut came in 2011 with a minor role in the fantasy anthology series Wansapanataym, credited as Hope Soberano.

She adopted the stage name Liza Soberano in 2013 at the suggestion of Star Creatives executive Malou Santos.

Her early roles included supporting parts in the drama series Kung Ako’y Iiwan Mo (2012) and films like Must Be… Love (2013) and She’s the One (2013).

Her breakthrough came in 2014 with the romantic drama series Forevermore, where she starred as a fruit plantation farmer opposite Enrique Gil, marking the start of their popular on-screen partnership known as “LizQuen.”

This role propelled her to wider recognition, and she continued to shine in romantic comedies like Just the Way You Are (2015) and My Ex and Whys (2017), the latter becoming her highest-grossing film.

Seeking to diversify her portfolio, Soberano ventured into other genres, voicing the lead in the animated series Trese (2021) and starring in the drama Alone/Together (2019).

In 2022, she moved back to California to pursue a Hollywood career, making her debut as Taffy in the horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein (2024).

Accolades

Soberano has received a FAMAS Award, a prestigious honor in Philippine cinema, and a Star Award, reflecting her impact in television.

Her commercial success is evident through six Box Office Entertainment Awards, including the Box Office Queen title for My Ex and Whys (2017) and Princess of Philippine Movies and Television for Alone/Together (2020).

She was nominated for a Star Award for Best Female New TV Personality for Kung Ako’y Iiwan Mo (2012) and for Best Drama Actress for her roles in Dolce Amore (2016) and Bagani (2018).

In 2015, she won the Most Promising Female Star at the Box Office Entertainment Awards for Forevermore.

Beyond awards, Soberano’s influence extends to cultural recognition, with Tatler magazine naming her one of Asia’s most influential people in 2022 and 2023.

Town & Country also listed her among Hollywood’s brightest new stars in 2023, and Vogue Philippines praised her self-aware performances, cementing her status as one of the Philippines’ most accomplished actresses.