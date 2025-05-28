Liza Weil Siblings: All About Samantha Weil

Liza Weil, born June 5, 1977, in Passaic, New Jersey, is an American actress renowned for her dynamic performances in television and theater.

Growing up in an acting family, with parents Lisa and Marc Weil who were part of The Madhouse Company of London comedy troupe, Liza was immersed in the world of performance from a young age.

Her childhood was spent traveling across Europe with her parents’ troupe until the family settled in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, when she was seven.

Raised in Reform Judaism, Liza’s early exposure to theater led her to perform in local productions by age 12, and she later attended Columbia University while pursuing her acting career.





Liza has one younger sister, Samantha Weil.

Samantha has also ventured into acting, notably appearing alongside Liza in the third-season finale of Gilmore Girls, titled “Those Are Strings, Pinocchio,” where she played a student named Bernadette.

In the episode, Samantha’s character records a video yearbook entry, sharing the screen with Liza’s iconic Paris Geller, who stands impatiently nearby.

Beyond this appearance, little is publicly known about Samantha’s acting career or personal life, as she maintains a low profile compared to her sister.

Samantha is also the mother of Scarlett Estevez, a child actress known for her role as Trixie Espinoza on Lucifer, making Liza the aunt of Scarlett, as well as Scarlett’s siblings, Eloise and Ben Estevez.



Weil’s career began in her teens with theater, where she honed her craft in productions like Our Town and The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds.

Her first screen role came in 1994, playing a bully alongside her mother in an episode of The Adventures of Pete & Pete titled “Yellow Fever.”

After moving to New York City post-high school, she landed roles in off-Broadway plays and the short film A Cure for Serpents (1997), followed by her feature film debut in the indie drama Whatever (1998).

Her breakout role came in 2000 as Paris Geller on Gilmore Girls, a character created specifically for her after she auditioned for Rory Gilmore.

Liza’s portrayal of the sharp-witted, intense Paris spanned 96 episodes and continued in the 2016 Netflix revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

She has since starred in numerous television series, including as Amanda Tanner in Scandal (2012) and Bonnie Winterbottom in How to Get Away with Murder (2014–2020), both produced by Shonda Rhimes.

Other notable TV appearances include ER, The West Wing, Grey’s Anatomy, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, where she played Carole Keen.

Liza has also maintained a presence in theater, performing at the Ojai Playwrights Conference and in regional productions like Proof with her father in 2004.



Weil’s standout performance as Paris Geller in Gilmore Girls earned her a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV Sidekick, reflecting her ability to steal scenes with her comedic and dramatic prowess.

Additionally, her work in the web series Anyone But Me (2010) garnered her an Indie Soap Award for her role as Dr. Glass.