Loader Crushed to Death by Lorry Door at Quarry in Kericho  

A loader was crushed to death as he loaded building stones onto a lorry at a quarry in the Londiani area, Kericho County.

The incident happened at Kiptenten quarry within Kedowa.

Police said the deceased was loading quarry stones together with his colleagues onto a parked tipper when the rear door which had been opened and raised high to allow loading suddenly slid and shut.

The metal door crushed the man’s head seriously injuring him.

He was rushed to Relsun nursing home where he succumbed on arrival.

And police in Singor, Nandi County are investigating the murder of a 59-year-old man in a domestic fight with his son.

According to police, William Kimalyo Mosop who was a resident of Chosereb village was murdered by his son after an argument.

Police said an argument had ensued between the suspect and the deceased where the suspect picked up a panga and hacked the man on the head and right hand.

Kimaiyo died on the spot after bleeding heavily.

The suspect also attacked the deceased man’s wife and cut her on the left hand and leg.

She was rushed to Nandi Hills Sub County Hospital for medical attention while the body of the deceased was removed to the same facility mortuary for autopsy.

Efforts to trace and apprehend the suspect are underway, police said on Thursday adding they were yet to establish the motive of the attack.

Meanwhile, in Thigio village, Limuru, the body of a 74-year-old man was found in a house after a suspected murder.

Police said the body of Edward Mburu Waweru was lying with legs tied with aluminum wire.

His mouth had been covered with a red piece of cloth, an indication that the deceased might have been suffocated.

There were signs of a struggle inside his house. The body was moved to Tigoni Hospital Morgue awaiting autopsy. No arrest has been made and police said they are investigating the motive of the murder