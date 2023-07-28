Lone Gunman Robs Utawala Boutique Attendant, Customer of Sh134,000

Police are hunting for a lone gunman who attacked and robbed a boutique attendant and her client of cash before shooting into the air in a daylight incident in Utawala, Nairobi.

Police say the move by the gunman to strike on Thursday at 2 pm is a show of impunity and desperation.

The attendant said the gunman posed as a client before he suddenly drew a pistol demanding the day’s collection.

He then robbed her of Sh84,000 before turning to another woman who was present who was robbed of Sh50,000. The gunman then shot into the air before jumping into a motorcycle that was outside and rode off.

A team of detectives visited the premise and obtained CCTV footage as part of the probe into the incident. A spent cartridge was also recovered from the scene.

A manhunt for the gunman is ongoing, police said.

Meanwhile, suspected thugs robbed a rider of Sh360,000 that he was taking to a bank in Nandi County.

The incident happened in Chepcholol village, where an M-Pesa attendant reported he was taking the money home and then head to the bank aboard a boda-boda when he was waylaid by four men.

One of the men blocked the motorcycle with a car and hit the rider on the hand flooring him and the pillion passenger.

The attendant was hit on the head and robbed of a bag containing Sh360,000, four M-Pesa mobile phones, and other personal valuables.

The gang drove off with the cash. No arrest has been made so far. Police said they are pursuing the matter and suspect there was an insider who shared the information about the movement of the attendant and the money he was carrying.

